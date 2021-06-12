Aleczander F. Hankins

Krista R. Powell and Harley D. Hankins, of Hibbing, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Aleczander F. Hankins, born on May 17, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Aleczander weighed 1 lbs. 10 oz. at birth.

Grandparents are Melba Kylochko and John Powell and Walter Hankins and Jodi Pohto.

