Krista R. Powell and Harley D. Hankins, of Hibbing, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Aleczander F. Hankins, born on May 17, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Aleczander weighed 1 lbs. 10 oz. at birth.
Grandparents are Melba Kylochko and John Powell and Walter Hankins and Jodi Pohto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.