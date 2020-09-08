Leena Mae Tuomela

Leena Mae Tuomela was born to William Tuomela and Amanda Elsner of Mountain Iron on March 11, 2020, at Essentia Health Virginia. She was 7 lbs. 11oz. and 18.5 inches long at birth.

Leena’s siblings are Savanna Kay Tuomela, 6, Wyatt Reno Tuomela, 4, and Finn William Tuomela, 3.

Grandparents are Shelly Elsner of Virginia and David Elsner of Iron, Susan Tuomela of Parkville, and John and Roberta Tuomela of Superior

Great-grandparents are Ena Bennett and Skip Hanson of Iron, Betty Elsner of Mountain Iron.

