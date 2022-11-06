On November 10, 2022, the public is invited to take part in a very special celebration.
It was 102 years ago that the boilers at the “New Hibbing” power plant were fired up to begin producing electricity and steam for the community. Now, in 2022, the past is being honored and the future is being welcomed.
The November 10 ceremony will take place outside of the Public Utilities building on 19 th Street and 6 th Avenue. Beginning at 3:00, the Hibbing City Band will get the festivities started. Aaron Brown, college instructor and writer, will serve as master of ceremonies and keynote speaker. A number of dignitaries will be present to say a few words. Sunrise Bakery cake will be served and there will be tours of the power plant.
It is with great pride that a new name is being bestowed on the historic power plant. It will now be known as the Hibbing Renewable Energy Center. The biomass being consumed in a fully refurbished
boiler system and ancillary equipment means the electricity and steam heat being produced in Hibbing is
once again using a renewable, sustainable, and clean way to face the community’s energy future.
I wish to thank Eliot Dixon, Administrative Specialist at the Hibbing Public Utilities, for his help with information about Hibbing’s utilities. Eliot also located several of the historic photos for today’s and next week’s Years of Yore page.
For the following article, I made use of several newspaper stories, including one of which appeared in the Duluth Herald Newspaper on November 21, 1916, and one which appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune February 25, 1990.
—
The Hibbing Public Utilities Commission owns and operates a cogeneration power plant which provides both steam and electricity for distribution through its service area. The utility also furnishes water and natural gas services to the City of Hibbing proper.
The HPUC has grown with the City of Hibbing since the original utility plant first came into operation in 1895 in North Hibbing.
The original plant in North Hibbing provided electricity to businesses and many homes within the village. But, by 1914, the Hibbing Water and Light Board knew their plant needed refurbishment.
The village’s officials wanted a much more up-to-date plant, capable of reliably supplying more energy at greater efficiency for the rapidly growing town.
However, as their plan took shape, in 1916 it was met with a swift rebuke by the United States Steel Corporation (and the Oliver Iron Mining Company, a subsidiary of U.S.S.) in the form of an injunction suit in district court against the Hibbing Village Council and the Water and Light Board. This injunction asked that the court restrain the village officials from carrying out plans to erect a new municipal heating plant.
The complaint from the mining company alleged, among other things, that the new plant was “part of a general scheme of extravagance being pursued and executed” by the village officials. The mining company alleged that the village officials had “torn up the business streets and made trenches in them into which they have laid mains for the purpose of supplying heat to the various businesses and residences from the plant which is proposed to be erected.”
Further, the suit claimed that the village was using more lights and more electricity for street lighting purposes than “are reasonably necessary and proper.” It was pointed out in a very condescending way that “the village and a considerable part of the residence district, consisting of from thirty to forty blocks, maintains a ‘white way’ of ornamental lighting…more than any other city or village maintains anywhere in the United States in proportion to the area in which the lights are located and the population.”
Clearly the poor miners and merchants of a town in the wilderness of northern Minnesota didn’t rate as being worthy of well-lit streets and modern heating!
It was further pointed out that the Great Northern Power Company, a predecessor to Minnesota Power, a corporation supplying light and power to some other Mesaba Range municipalities, was enlarging its own plant and would be “in a position to furnish any additional lighting and power needed by the village.”
However, Hibbing’s powerful mayor, Victor Power, and his supporters, firmly believed that a city capable of generating its own energy should do so. Rates are then driven by the local costs, not the wider market. The costs are “in-house,” not caused by the problems in faraway places.
The mining company managed to stall the new plant for a brief time, but very soon they had a bigger situation to undertake. The entire town of Hibbing was in the way of mining the rich ore. Under the fierce negotiations of Mayor Vic Power, a deal was made to move the town south, including building many new brick structures (among them, a majestic school for kindergarten through junior college students) and also a brand new power plant to generate electricity and steam for heat.
A steam system such as Hibbing’s is known by various names. Growing up in a home heated by the Hibbing system, my parents always called it “city heat.” I worked for the State of Minnesota’s Department of Energy and Economic Development in the mid-1980s and the program I worked on supplied state grants to build and maintain “district heating” systems. Whatever its name, I can tell you that when Joe and I give tours of Hibbing to tourists, and we explain about the steam system to people who have never heard of such a thing, they are always impressed. Such a system, when maintained, has so many benefits.
Today, the Hibbing Public Utilities provides electricity to about 7,000 customers, steam to about 1,000, natural gas to about 5,000 and water to about 6,000. And, today, a variety of fuels can be used by the plant to generate power, including wood, gas, and coal.
The spirit of the early citizens of Hibbing, with their drive to make the town self-reliant in terms of energy, is still in found here in 2022 in the newly re-furbished plant. This is an important asset to the community, one that honors the belief that a local utility keeps costs lower and keeps jobs local. A major example of this is that the wood now burning at the plant is harvested by local loggers.
So come celebrate this historic and innovative utility on November 10th. Hibbing’s pioneers would be pleased to see you!
