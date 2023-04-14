HIBBING—It’s hard to break through in the world of curling, but one team might be on its way to the top.
Danny Casper, who is originally from Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., and now resides in Minneapolis, might be one of those candidates.
Casper, who is only 21 years of age, has been curling for 10 years, placed second to John Shuster at the 2023 National Playdowns.
He is skipping a team that includes Jason Smith at the Last Chance Bonspiel, which got underway Wednesday at the Hibbing Curling Club and Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Casper had a successful Junior run, but he took a lot of lumps along the way.
He used those experiences as learning tools to get better.
“That helps quite a bit,” Casper said. “This was our first year with a new team. My new teammates have a lot of experience, too. We played a lot, and we had a lot of fun. We played loose. That keeps things easier. It’s easier to play well.”
What was one of those lessons?
“In previous years of losing and learning and stuff, the main thing is to be patient strategy-wise,” Casper said. “People get all excited for the fun shots and make the cool-looking shots.
“It’s a mix of realizing that’s not the best, as well as just doing it enough where it’s not as exciting anymore. You get a different perspective and realize there’s a lot better options strategy-wise. The strategy adjustment has been the biggest thing.”
That worked out well as Casper advanced into the finals against Shuster.
This was our first men’s final where we lost to John,” Casper said. “The last few years, we’ve still been playing in juniors. We won the Junior Nationals, and we played at the University Games, which was cool.
“For me, this was my first Men’s Nationals. The rest of the team had been to a few, so hopefully, as the years go on, we’ll get better. Even though we came in second, there’s only one position higher than that. I’m looking forward to getting back there next year, and the years after.”
Casper doesn’t want to think he took the curling world by surprise with his performance this season.
“People are more surprised about that than maybe we are, which is fair with our age,” Casper said. “We’re confident. We knew, after we came in second at the Nationals, everyone seemed kind of shocked.
“We weren’t necessarily surprised with our results. We knew we were capable of that. It’s exciting being in places like this, like Hibbing, and people knowing my name and talking to me. It’s exciting.”
Casper did have to get adjusted to the level of competition because it’s different than at the Junior level.
He adjusted just fine.
“Luckily, especially with COVID, we weren’t allowed to go to a lot of places, but a lot of those men’s teams are in the cities, so we’d practice and play against them,” Casper said. “That helped us a lot, being able to play against so many good teams locally.
“We used that to prepare for Juniors, but to prepare for the Men’s. It’s harder. You can’t rely on mistakes from the other team. You have to create your own points and not the others just miss and give you points. You have to be more creative and smart out there.”
This is Caspers first time at the Last Chance, and so far, he’s been impressed with the event.
“This place is crazy,” Casper said. “I’ve been told that Friday and Saturday night are going to get crazier. I’ve been warned, but I’ve known Jason for a bit. Everybody knows him here with how much he’s accomplished.
“Being on his team is nice as well. People are watching us. I’ve gotten to know him well over the last couple of years. He got me to come up here and play. It’s been great meeting new people. It’s fun.”
