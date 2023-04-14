danny casper

Danny Casper skipped a team to second place at the United States National Playdowns, falling to John Shuster in the finals. Casper is playing in the Last Chance Bonspiel, skipping a team with Jason Smith.

HIBBING—It’s hard to break through in the world of curling, but one team might be on its way to the top.

Danny Casper, who is originally from Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., and now resides in Minneapolis, might be one of those candidates.

