HIBBING—It was raining in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium, but not the kind of rain that included water.
The Hibbing High School boys basketball team started raining down 3-pointers in the second half en route to an 81-51 victory over Duluth Marshall Monday on Kevin McHale Court.
The Bluejackets hit five treys in their first seven shots to extend a 14-point halftime lead to 22 points, then Hibbing cruised to the victory.
It happened so fast that it caught Bluejacket coach Tom Aune by surprise.
“I was shaking my head,” Aune said. “I don’t think I saw any of them. I turned around and said, ‘What’s going on?’ They kept going in. They weren’t the shots I was thinking they should be taking, but if they go in, it works for me.”
Junior Nathan Gustafston hit two-straight threes, then junior Drew Forer got into the act with one. Freshman Evan Bolden had one, then Gustafson hit his third of the half to make it 54-32.
After that, Hibbing sank two more 3-pointers for a total of seven in the half, but those first five treys did all of the damage they needed to do, according to Hilltopper coach Cory Henkel.
“It was making it difficult,” Henkel said. “Our game plan was to shut down (Finley) Cary. He had a great game. He had 17 in the first half. I knew the guys could shoot, but I thought that if we took away one of their key threats, maybe we could make something happen.
“Once they started hitting threes… We tried some different defenses, but they kept on hitting them.”
As it turned out, the Bluejackets needed those threes as Duluth Marshall’s Brooks Johnson became a scoring machine.
The Hilltopper sophomore poured in 33 points, which was 64-percent of their total points.
Aune knew containing Johnson was the key to winning the game.
“It was all defense,” Aune said. “We knew what they had. We had guys running in at Brooks. We had five or six different guys chasing him all over the place. We never had to go to any junk defenses.
“We played straight man all day, but we kept one guy on him.”
Johnson’s offensive ability got Hibbing into foul trouble right away.
“Gus got two within the first minute, so that changed things,” Aune said. “Adam (Reckmeyer) came in after that, then Jack (Bottoms) came in and did a heck of a job in the first half. He came in and turned things around.
“That was great to see, but the first half could have been a little different. We had a few unadvised shots going up that weren’t our shots. In the second half, they decided to turn that around. We hit a few more shots, and that helps everything.”
Even so, Hibbing only took a 34-20 lead into halftime, which wasn’t too bad, according to Henkel
“Our plan was to keep it close, and keep guys out of foul trouble,” Henkel said. “We tried to get our players in a position to score. At times, it’s easier said than done. We were trying to take Brooks and set him off some screens.
“We wanted to give him different looks. He towers over a lot of these guys, so we stick him in the post to see if we can get some easy ones there. It’s trying to execute and swing the ball to both sides of the floor, then see if we can make something happen.”
The only problem was the Bluejackets hitting those threes to start the second half.
As the lead extended, Hibbing’s shooters got confident and knocked down more of those shots.
“That’s always a bonus,” Aune said. “You’re not tight. You’re just catch and shoot. Things work.”
Cary and Bolden both finished with 23 points. Forer had 18.
Johnson was the only Duluth Marshall player in double figures.
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Henkel said. “I’m proud of the guys. They worked their tails off at the end there, and I thought they were going to give them a good run. We came into this game confident .
“We tried to execute our game plan to the best of our abilities. At times we did. At other times it wasn’t there. We’re hoping the next time we see Hibbing we give them a little bit more of a game.”
DM 20 31—51
HHS 34 47—81
Duluth Marshall: Landon Puffer 4, Soren O’Rourke 3, Beau Velander 4, Brooks Johnson 33, Aaden Westerbur 4.
Hibbing: Nathan Gustafson 9, Drew Forer 18, Finley Cary 23, Evan Bolden 23, Gavin Bexell 2, Ethan Eskeli 4, Raymond Brau 2.
Total Fouls: Duluth Marshall 13; Hibbing 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Marshall 8-16; Hibbing 5-8; 3-pointers: O’Rourke, Johnson, Gustafson 3, Forer 4, Cary, Bolden 2.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 62,
McGregor
MCGREGOR—Alyizzia Roy had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Raiders went on the road Monday to beat the Mercs.
Klara Finke also hit double figures for Greenway with 13 points.
Paige Dean had 11 points for McGregor.
GHS 33 29—62
MHS 18 23—41
Greenway: Klara Finke 13, Olivia Klamm 4, Frankie Cuellar 4, Alyizzia Roy 19, Chloe Hansen 8, Talia Saville 2, Lydia Johannsen 3, Hannah Fawcett 9.
McGregor: Josee Kellerman 1, Courtney Gauthier 8, Paige Dean 11, Violet Brekke 6, Emma Henderson 8, Madison Maas 3, Claire Beyen 4.
Total Fouls: Greenway 16; McGregor 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 7-15; McGregor 11-22; 3-pointers: Roy 5.
