Carol Agnes Kleusch, 74, of Big Bay, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, October 28, 2022 with her sisters by her side and under the care of Lake Superior Hospice.
Carol was born November 17, 1947 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Florian and Joyce (Kennedy) Kleusch and graduated from Solon Springs High School. She worked numerous office administration and accounting jobs over the course of her working career, retiring from Koski Logging in Duluth, MN.
In her spare time, Carol enjoyed gardening, crafting, puzzles, games, and spending time with her family, especially her beloved granddaughter, Ophelia. Carol was happy that she was able to relocate to Big Bay from Minnesota to be closer to her granddaughter. She truly considered Big Bay her home. Carol was a steady, reliable and comforting presence in her family’s life, and her sense of humor and matter of factness will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her son, Karl Williams of Big Bay; daughter, Katherine (Scott Turner) Williams of Silver Bay, MN; granddaughter, Ophelia Williams of Big Bay; three sisters: Cathy (Dan) Brown, Mary DuBois and Susie (Randy) Parkhurst; three brothers: Dan (Debbie), Lyle and David Kleusch; daughter-in-law, Kelsey Williams of Big Bay; brother-in-law, David Koski of Carrolton, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 4th at Community United Presbyterian Church in Big Bay with Pastor Chad Mager officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:00 PM until that start of services at 3:00 PM at the church on Friday, and also at a pot luck style luncheon immediately following services in the church fellowship hall.
