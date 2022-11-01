Carol Kleusch

Carol Agnes Kleusch, 74, of Big Bay, passed away peacefully at home Friday morning, October 28, 2022 with her sisters by her side and under the care of Lake Superior Hospice.

Carol was born November 17, 1947 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Florian and Joyce (Kennedy) Kleusch and graduated from Solon Springs High School. She worked numerous office administration and accounting jobs over the course of her working career, retiring from Koski Logging in Duluth, MN.

