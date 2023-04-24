INTERNATIONAL FALLS—The Minnesota North-Hibbing baseball team split four games with Minnesota North-Rainy River Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the Cardinals won both games by the scores of 8-4 and 9-2.
On Sunday, the Voyageurs defeated Minnesota North-Hibbing 16-2 and 6-5.
In the 9-2 win, Jose Figueroa got the pitching win, tossing 3.2 innings, allowing no hits, striking out two and walking four. Juna Bess hurled 3.1 innings, giving up five hits. He fanned four and walked one.
Schmitt tossed three innings for Minnesota North-Rainy River. He gave up nine hits, struck out three and walked four. Domenichini hurled one inning, walking one, and Grullon worked two innings, striking out three and walking two.
Offensively, the Cardinals were led by Jacob Madril with two hits and two RBI; Diego Esamilla with two hits, including a home run, and two RBI; Kristopher Rivera with a home run and three RBI; Devon Schweiso with two hits, including a double, one one RBI.
Erickson had two hits for the Voyageurs. Pretorius had a double.
In the 8-4 victory, Andrew Zamora worked seven innings, giving up six hits. He fanned 14 and walked two.
Hubble tossed 3.2 innings for Minnesota North-Rainy River. He gave up eight hits, struck out five and walked four. Kriek worked 2.1 innings, allowing three hits. He fanned one and walked one.
At the plate, Minnesota North-Hibbing had four players with two hits each.
Escamilla had two hits with one RBI; Rivera had the two hits, including a double and home run, with five RBI; Ariel Gonzalez had two hits; and Michael Hodson had two hits.
Ortega had a double for the Voyageurs.
On Sunday, in the 16-2 loss, Escamilla worked three innings of nine-hit ball. He walked three. Scheiso tossed .1 innings, giving up three hits. Luis Roman gave up one hit and walked three, and Jorge Chagerben worked .2 innings. He gave up two hits and walked one.
Docochea tossed five innings for the Voyageurs. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked three.
Escamilla had two hits for the Cardinals. Getting one each were Rivera, Johnny Saez and Hodson.
Erickson had two home runs for Minnesota North-Rainy River, and seven RBI. Franco Jr. had two hits, and Talarico had two hits, including a double.
In the 6-5 Voyageur win, Duweneel worked 6.2 innings, allowing eight hits. He struck out 11 and walked five. Alcoverde tossed .1 innings, striking out one.
Caesar Dominguez worked six innings for Minnesota North-Hibbing. He gave up five hits, struck out four and walked four. Saez gave up four hits, and walked one.
At the plate, Rivera had two hits, with a double, and three RBI. Conor Gilreath had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI.
Wright had two hits for Minnesota North-Rainy River, including a home run and four RBI. Martinez had two hits, and Erickson hit a double.
