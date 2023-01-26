THIEF RIVER FALLS—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 71-66 MCAC North Division victory over Northland Community College Wednesday.
The Cardinals are now 1-6 in division play, and 4-14 overall.
“I was proud of our guys for being able to overcome some adversity and fight through some of the tough losses we’ve had,” Minnesota North-Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz said. “To be able to pull out a tight one like that, now we have to take that and move forward.”
In the first half, the Pioneers would go on to take a 33-27 lead.
“I thought our defense was better at times, but we had some defensive mishaps, and Northland made some tough shots late in the clock,” Krowiorz said. “We needed to clean up those defensive errors in the second half, then we needed to eliminate second-chance points.”
According to Krowiorz, Northland had 10 second-chance points in the first half.
“It was a lack of rebounding and defensive miscues in our rotations,” Krowiorz said. “We needed to clean that up and take advantage of our own possessions.
“I thought we cleaned it up better, but it wasn’t perfect. It was better than what it was in the first half. It was good enough to get the result we wanted.”
Good enough to hold the Pioneers to 33 points again in the second 20-minutes of play.
What was the difference?
Minnesota North-Hibbing put up 44 points in the second half.
The Cardinals’ offense started to click.
“The biggest thing is we got a lot of movement out of our actions,” Krowiorz said. “We used that to get us downhill. We made them have to guard multiple actions. We emphasized that, getting more movement.
“That’s what we needed.”
Minnesota North-Hibbing was led by Schuyler Pimentel with 18 points. Ramaj Gordon hit for 16, with four 3-pointers, and Ray Washington-Battle Jr., had 14 points.
“We have to continue to carry this over with a few good days of practice before we see Mesabi Saturday,” Krowiorz said. “Mesabi will play physically. Northland plays a few more bigs.
“We have to carry this over and not turn it over. We have to get the good looks we want with our movement.”
Northland was led by A.J. Jennings with 20 points. Ashawn Phillips had 13 and Odeon Aaron finished with 12.
MN-H 27 44—71
NCC 33 33—66
MN-H: Shawn Brown Jr. 9, Owen Smith 3, Nick Moore 6, Ramaj Gordon 16, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 14, Schuyler Pimentel 18, Alvin Judd 2, Sam Serna 3.
Northland: Odeon Aaron 12, A.J. Jennings 20, Ashawn Phillips 13, Malic Osei-Tutu 5, Jaelin Domingue 6, Rah’meen Harris 8, Elijah Williams 2.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Hibbing 17; Northland 14; Fouled Out: Aaron; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Hibbing 7-19; Northland 14-21; 3-pointers: Brown Jr., Gordon 4, Washington-Battle Jr., Serna, Aaron, Jennings 2, Osei-Tutu, Domingue 2, Harris 2.
