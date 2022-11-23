HIBBING—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team didn’t exactly light it up from the field in the first half against Minnesota North-Itasca, but the Cardinals got hot at the right time.
Hibbing went on a 15-0 run during the middle of the second half, then the Cardinals needed another 12-0 run later in the half en route to an 73-64 MCAC victory over the Vikings Tuesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
It was the second win for new coach Kenzie Krowiorz, and his first on Hibbing’s home court.
“Winning is always fun,” Krowiorz said. “For our guys to have this sense of preparation and the continued growth they’ve had in the last two weeks has been huge. I’m so excited and proud of them for the way that they played.
“They battled through and continued to play this game the way we teach them to each day.”
Both teams had trouble scoring in the first half as it was 11-11 10 minutes into the stanza.
“When we were getting downhill, we didn’t do a great job of moving and relocating, which created some difficult shots for us,” Krowiorz said. “When we started to draw some cutters in the second half, relocated and drew some help a little more, that allowed us to get more open jump shots.
“I don’t think that they fell anymore efficiently, but I think we took less of them. We got some good looks at that point. Seeing the ball go through the hoop can be the start of playing better defense, competing a little bit harder and letting the offense flow a little bit more.”
Itasca did go on an 8-0 run at one point, then the Vikings had a 11-3 run to take a 28-22 lead, but a 3-pointer by the Cardinals’ Ramaj Gordon and baskets by Shawn Brown Jr. and Ray Washington-Battle Jr. gave Hibbing a 29-28 lead at the half.
“We have to be able to respond when they go on a run, then go on a run of our own,” Krowiorz said. “We were able to match them score for score toward the end of that first half.
“For us, it was doing everything we needed to do on the defensive end, having quality rotations, getting a couple deflections, blocking a couple of shots. That got our offense going toward the end of the first half.”
Itasca got two baskets from Donte Whymns and one from Jaquan Adams to take a 34-31 lead to start the second half, but that’s when the Cardinals picked up their defensive intensity and went on that first run of the half to take a 46-34 lead.
Schuyler Pimentel had nine points in the run, Washington-Battle Jr. four and Gordon two.
“We tell our guys all of the time that it’s a game of runs,” Krowiorz said. “If we can get more runs than them, that’s huge for us. It’s a big confidence booster for our guys to have a situation like that.
“We started to get some of that this past weekend, but continuing to get that against other teams and in different ways, is big for their confidence.”
Itasca didn’t roll over as it came back with a 16-6 run to cut a 12-point deficit to won, 52-51 with just over eight minutes to play in the game.
Whymns had four points, Tamarrien Thorpe had a 3-pointer and getting baskets were Tyler Peterson and Jaquan Adams. Jerome Washington hit two technical-foul free throws.
“For them, getting a couple of run-outs there, a couple of dunks, always turns up the energy a little bit in the gym,” Krowiorz said. “For our guys to have that energy, especially when we’re at home, it continues to push the energy, push the defensive end as well.”
It only took the Cardinals two minutes to break the game open.
Nick Moore had a basket and a 3-pointer, PImentel connected for four points, Brown Jr. had a basket, Smith hit a two and Owen Smith picked up an offensive rebound and scored to make it 67-53 with less than four minutes to play.
What started that sequence of events to put Hibbing back on top?
“Just locking back into our defensive principles,” Krowiorz said. “For us, the defense flows toward the offense, which pushes that. We got back to the rotations, got a couple of steals, got a couple of run-outs, but we also had guys crashing to the defensive glass.
“That’s been a point of emphasis in the last couple of weeks for us. Even this week in particular.”
The Vikings did outscore the Cardinals 11-6 down the stretch, but it was too little, too late.
Hibbing was led by Pimentel with 23 points. Washington-Battle Jr. had 15, Gordon 11 and Moore 10.
Itasca was led by Adams with 15 points.
MN-I 28 36—64
MN-H 29 44—73
Itasca: Isaiah Timmons 4, John Williams Jr. 8, Jonnie Ambrose 9, Takieto Palmer Jr. 2, Jaquan Adams 15, Jerome Washington 6, Donte Whymns 8, Tyler Peterson 4, Tamarrien Thorpe 6.
Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 23, Sam Serna 2, Shawn Brown Jr. 4, Owen Smith 4, Conor Goggin 4, Nick Moore 10, Ramaj Gordon 11, Ray Washington-Battle 15.
Total Fouls: Itasca 13; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Itasca 4-7; Hibbing 7-11; 3-pointers: Ambrose, Adams, Thorpe 2, Pimentel, Moore 2, Gordon.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 4,
North Shore 0
SILVER BAY—After a scoreless first period, the Bluejackets scored four unanswered goals in the final 34 minutes to beat the Storm at Rukavina Arena Tuesday.
Aune Boben scored a power-play goal at 10:08 of the second period, then she scored again at 14:16 to make it 2-0.
In the third period, Abigail Sullivan scored a short-handed tally at 13:12. That was followed by a goal off the stick of Kendal Gustavsson at 15:17.
Addison Hess stopped 11 shots to pick up her second shutout of the season.
“The team worked hard for 51 minutes,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “I was proud of all three lines, and how they were relentless on the forecheck, back check and our D-zone coverage.
“Our defense worked side-by-side well in every zone on the ice. Addison made some key saves, and she handled the puck well. I was proud of the girls’ effort tonight.”
HC 0 2 2—4
NS 0 0 0—0
First Period—No scoring.
Second Period—1. HC, Aune Boben (Panella Rewertz, Kendal Gustavsson), pp, 10:08; 2. HC, Boben (Panella Rewertz, Boben), 14:16.
Third Period—3. HC, Abigail Sullivan (Boben), sh, 13:12; 4. HC, Gustavsson (Sullivan, Boben), 15:17.
Goalie Saves—Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 3-4-4—11; North Shore, Harper Powell 12-7-12—31.
Penalties—Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2; North Shore 2-4.
