HIBBING—The Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team didn’t exactly light it up from the field in the first half against Minnesota North-Itasca, but the Cardinals got hot at the right time.

Hibbing went on a 15-0 run during the middle of the second half, then the Cardinals needed another 12-0 run later in the half en route to an 73-64 MCAC victory over the Vikings Tuesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments