THIEF RIVER FALLS—The Minnesota North-Hibbing baseball team took three of four games from Northland, winning 7-5, 10-6 and 15-8, falling 8-6 in eight innings over Sunday and Monday.
In the loss, Odhan Manhas got the win, tossing one inning, striking out two. Isaac Mata started, pitching seven innings of eight-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked four.
Devon Schweiso started for the Cardinals. He tossed three innings of six-hit ball. He struck out two and walked four. Jorge Chagerben hurled 4 ⅓ innings, allowing four hits, striking out three and walking four. Juna Bess tossed ⅔ of an inning, giving up one hit, striking out one and walking one.
For Northland, Connor Hoyt, Isaac Lopez, Manhas and Matt Zepeda all had two hits, with Zepeda hitting a solo home run in the eighth to put the Pioneers up for good. Zepeda had three RBI, and getting two was Lopez.
Manhas had a double, as did Hoyt and Freddy Landman.
Minnesota North-Hibbing got two hits each from Diego Escamilla and Kristopher Rivera.
Carter Pickard had a two-run home run, Rivera had a home run and two RBI and Michael Hodson had a solo home run.
In the 10-6 victory, Escamilla got the pitching win, tossing four innings of seven-hit ball. He fanned three and walked five.
Johnny Saez tossed three innings of four-hit ball. He struck out two and walked one.
Keaden Kempert took the loss, tossing two innings. He gave up three hits, struck out one and walked two. Zepeda tossed four innings, allowing nine hits and striking out five.
At the plate, Rivera had four hits and one RBI. Pickard had three hits, including two homes and two RBI.
Escamilla had two hits, including a double and home run, with three RBI. Ctonor Gilreath also had two hits.
Manhas had three hits for Northland. Kempert had two hits, including a double. Hoyt hit a double as did Abel Rodriguez Jr.
In the 7-5 victory, Jose Figueroa tossed 6 ⅓ innings of three-hit ball. He struck out five and walked four. Juna Bess worked ⅔ of an inning, giving up one hit. He fanned two and walked two. Caesar Dominguez worked two innings, giving up two hits. He struck out one and walked two.
Jonathan Perez worked five innings for Northland. He gave up five hits, struck out five and walked five. Noah Warne tossed four innings of two-hit ball. He struck out three and walked five.
Escamilla had two hits, including a double and home, and two RBI. Rivera hit a home run and had two RBI. Gilreath had one hit, a home run, and two RBI.
Manhas had three hits, including two home runs, and four RBI for the Pioneers.
In the 15-8 victory, Andrew Zamora tossed seven innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked three.
Lopez worked five innings, allowing 11 hits. He had three strikeouts and three walks. Gannon Kempert worked two innings. He gave up six hits and walked one.
Minnesota North-Hibbing pounded out 17 hits in the contest, led by Escamilla and Gilreath with three hits apiece. Escamilla had a home run and five RBI. Gilreath also hit a home run.
Getting two hits each were Jacob Madril, Pickard, including a home, Rivera, with two home runs, Ariel Gonzalez, with a double, and Michael Hodson. Rivera had five RBI, and Pickard two.
Lopez had two hits and five RBI, hitting one home run and a double. Hoyt had a double.
