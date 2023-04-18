THIEF RIVER FALLS—The Minnesota North-Hibbing baseball team took three of four games from Northland, winning 7-5, 10-6 and 15-8, falling 8-6 in eight innings over Sunday and Monday.

In the loss, Odhan Manhas got the win, tossing one inning, striking out two. Isaac Mata started, pitching seven innings of eight-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked four.

