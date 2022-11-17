HIBBING—Coming off a 1-1 weekend, the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team learned some valuable lessons.
Cardinal coach Kenzie Krowiorz wants his team to do some learning this weekend as they take Northern Iowa Area Community College on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m., then on Saturday, Hibbing plays Riverland, beginning at 6 p.m..
Both games are in Austin, Minn.
It’ll be another challenging and learning weekend for Hibbing.
“Our guys are finally starting to understand the level of intensity and physicality we need to play,” Krowiorz said. “Playing a team like Iowa Western last weekend sets that tone for you.
“Being able to roll that over to another D-II opponent from the same league is helpful. They play similar styles. The physicality will be the same.”
The biggest lesson Krowiorz hopes his team learned is attacking the offensive and defensive glass better.
“We have to rebound more collectively as a group,” Krowiorz said. “We have to be able to handle the physicality of the bigs inside, especially in that league. We’ve got some good size compared to our league, but playing at a higher level, they have more size than we do.
“That allowed us to understand that all five of us have to crash to the defensive glass with more intensity and physicality. We also have to improve in transition defense. If we can clean those two things up, the offensive stuff will continue to come within more time.”
On defense, Cardinals have to put forth more intensity and effort.
“Our guys got that message, and hopefully, we can show that this weekend,” Krowiorz said.
The Trojans, according to Krowiorz, will not be as big as Iowa Western.
“They may be smaller, but they do some similar things,” Krowiorz said. “They play a lot of Euro-continuity ball screens, which we were able to see last weekend, which is nice. It will be nice to see that in back-to-back weekends. We can play it in a similar way.
“They shoot it better, so we have to be engaged in the scouting report one through five, rather than locking in on certain players. They do some different things offensively and defensively with that as well.”
Like what?
“They play some flex offensively,” Krowiorz said. “Defensively, they will pressure a little bit more than Iowa Western did. They will throw some zone full-court press at you, some man full-court pressure at you and some zones in the halfcourt.
“It’ll be different than what we saw last week. We have to be able to execute against multiple different concepts from one team.”
Against the Blue Devils, Krowiorz said Riverland will be similar to Iowa Western and Northern Iowa.
“A lot of these things will be similar in our first four games,” Krowiorz said. “They will get out and pressure you. They have some size, but not compared to what they’ve had in the past.
“They shoot it well. Derek’s (Riverland coach Derek Hahn) teams are always disciplined and under control. Derek does a great job with them. We’re prepared for similar things between both groups. It’s always a fun test to play a top 10 team in the country.”
The game against the Blue Devils also gives Hibbing a chance to see a team from the southern part of the conference.
“We get to see what the level is like in D-III JUCO, compared to the D-II’s we’ve played so far,” Krowiorz said. “It’s a nice preparation for us. We see them again in a few weeks after this, so to have that film and use it again in mid-December will be helpful.
“That’s a high-caliber team. If we can compete in this game, it will show our guys that we can compete with the rest of the league as well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.