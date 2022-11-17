HIBBING—Coming off a 1-1 weekend, the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team learned some valuable lessons.

Cardinal coach Kenzie Krowiorz wants his team to do some learning this weekend as they take Northern Iowa Area Community College on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m., then on Saturday, Hibbing plays Riverland, beginning at 6 p.m..

