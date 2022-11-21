HIBBING—After four games on the road, the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team will get to taste some home cooking.
That’s because the Cardinals will be taking on Minnesota North-Itasca, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Dick Varichak Gymnasium today.
Hibbing has taken four losses on the road, but according to Kenzie Krowiorz, his team is growing by leaps and bounds.
“It’s been a lot of learning so far, which is good,” Krowiorz said. “It’s the first year with me at the head of the program, and bringing new guys and meshing them with the returners takes some time.
“In this situation, in having some tough competition and some challenges right away, that is a good way for our guys to gel. When you spend eight hours in a van each way, the guys get to know each other more. It’s been a lot of learning, but it’s been exciting to take the lessons that we’ve learned into a home game.”
Krowiorz is looking forward to coaching in his first home game.
“It’s always exciting to play at home,” he said. “That first one of the year gets those juices flowing a little bit more. For me, to coach one at home, it’s exciting to get to play in front of our home fans.
“It’ll be fun to show our program to our faculty and staff, too. Our kids finally get to play in front of their friends, and show what they’ve been working on all fall. It’ll be exciting to put on that white uniform and play at home.”
Hibbing’s opponent, the Vikings, will provide more than an adequate test for this Cardinal team.
“They will do a lot of different things,” Krowiorz said. “They’ve got some size, they’ve got some physicality, but they shoot it well. It’s going to be tough to guard (Jerome)Washington, but we’re excited for that challenge.
“They will pressure us. They play a lot of guys. They’re tough to scout against. We were lucky to see them in a scrimmage a little earlier, so we take some the stuff we’ve seen and have a plan going in.”
Shooting has been an issue with this Hibbing team so far, especially from the 3-point line.
“We’ll get there,” Krowiorz said. “We struggled from the arc. Part of that was some of the zone looks NIACC gave us. Even Saturday against Riverland, we didn’t shoot it great, but it wasn’t as poor as it was against NIACC.
“We have to get some guys into a rhythm, and get them used to the minutes they’re playing, who likes what shots where and how to get those shots. We have to settle into that. Going into game five, that should finally start to click.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.