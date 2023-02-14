HIBBING—There will be no postseason for the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team, but that doesn’t mean the Cardinals’ work is complete.
That’s because Hibbing still has two more games remaining on its schedule, with one of them beginning at 7:30 p.m. today when Northland comes to town for a MCAC North Division contest.
On Saturday, the Cardinals will wrap up their season at Minnesota North-Itasca, beginning at 3 p.m., but right now, the only focus is finishing the season on a positive note.
“The biggest thing is all of these sophomores are still looking to find a place to play next season,” MInnesota North-Hibbing coach Kenzie Krowiorz said. “All of our freshmen are trying to make the growth for next season, so they can get to the next step as well.
“It’s continuing to have our guys to play for situations like that, and playing for each, trying to help guys get to their next spot by taking care of them. It’s making sure we’re continuing to do the right things, and not being selfish, not just trying to go get ours. We want to close this out the right way.”
It’s hard to be unselfish, but Krowiorz said this team has done a good job in that area.
“It’s been an ebb-and-flow,” Krowiorz said. “There have been times when our group has been good at it, then there’s been times when we haven’t been good at it. It’s continuing to develop that consistency as we continue to build our program.”
As for Northland, Hibbing beat the Pioneers in Thief River Falls.
He’s expecting the Pioneers to show his team two different things.
“They play a lot of that high-post offense, float a ball screen well, with some good cutting action off of it,” Krowiorz said. “Their stuff isn’t easy to guard based off of their spacing.
“They get good driving angles off of it. It’s making sure our rotations are taken care of when it comes to that.”
Defensively, Krowiorz expects Northland to run both zone and man-to-man schemes.
“They will play some man-to-man and some zone,” Krowiorz said. “They might pressure here and there. It’s making sure that our guys are prepared for all of the different looks we’re going to see.
“We have to be locked in on the same page as we look to finish this thing out.”
The Cardinals have one of the better post games in the division, so Krowiorz will try to utilize that against Northland.
“They have some size, but we do a good job of getting our post guys on the inside through proper manners,” Krowiorz said. “We have to take advantage of what the defense is giving us.
“We do a good job of feeding the post or having driving lanes where we can get dump downs to our post players. The biggest thing if they decide to go zone, are we still able to move the basketball well enough to open up avenues to get the ball inside. If we can do that, we’ll always have a solid chance.”
Krowiorz makes no bones about it when he says the team would like to finish the season with two victories.
“We want to get these guys out on the right foot,” Krowiorz said. “It’s always nice to get those last couple here. Our sophomores have done so many great things for this program, even in the short time I’ve been here.
“They’re great young men, and we want to see them go out the right way before they get into graduation.”
Seven sophomores will be playing their last games with Hibbing and will be honored before the game, including Schuyler Pimentel, AJ Judd, Sam Serna, Owen Smith, Conor Goggin, Ramaj Gordon and Ray Washington-Battle Jr.
