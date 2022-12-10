shawn brown jr.

Minnesota North-Hibbing’s Shawn Brown Jr. takes a lob pass and goes up for a dunk during the Cardinals’ game with Anoka-Ramsey Friday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—On Friday, the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team had a 10-point lead with just over four minutes to play.

The Cardinals, to the chagrin of Coach Kenzie Krowiorz, watched the lead evaporate into thin air as the Rams came away with a 75-69 victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments