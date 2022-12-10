HIBBING—On Friday, the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team had a 10-point lead with just over four minutes to play.
The Cardinals, to the chagrin of Coach Kenzie Krowiorz, watched the lead evaporate into thin air as the Rams came away with a 75-69 victory.
The inability to close out the game was a valuable learning experience for Hibbing, so when it found itself in a similar situation Saturday, this time, the Cardinals closed it out with an 84-75 victory over Riverland at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
This time, Minnesota North-Hibbing had between an eight- to 10-point lead, with five minutes remaining, and the Cardinals held off the Blue Devils’ charge.
“It is a learning experience each time,” Krowiorz said. “It’s frustrating to have that situation happen, but our guys were able to learn from that. They were able to bounce back from that well.
“Battling adversity is something we’re used to at this point. Finally seeing that come to fruition is a big thing for us.”
What was the biggest lesson the Cardinals needed to learn?
“They had to learn to have togetherness,” Krowiorz said. “I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re locked in at all times. I’ve got to eat those. It’s not on our guys. It’s on me.
“Our guys were able to make that step, and they saw some adversity today. They made that bounce back and did a great job.”
That adversity came in the form of falling behind 20-7 in the first half.
Riverland had 10 offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes of play, which helped them build that double-digit lead.
“That’s where a big part of their advantage came from early,” Krowiorz said. “It was a little frustrating. We didn’t start off hot. We can’t keep digging ourselves big holes, but our guys locked in and dug out of that hole to get us within three at the half.
“It’s not as deep as we’ve had to dig some other times, but we did a great job continuing to battle adversity and coming together. We chipped away one-possession-at-a-time.”
With 12 minutes to play, the score was tied, and both teams battled back-and-forth until Minnesota North-Hibbing got up by eight with about five minutes to play.
The Blue Devils made their run, but the Cardinals were able to hold them off.
“Even though it wasn’t perfect, we rebounded significantly better,” Krowiorz said. “We didn’t give them as many second-chance opportunities. In the first half, they had 10 offensive boards.
We did a great job keeping them off the glass. We were able to get downhill, and we made a lot of free throws. Even when we were getting downhill and shooting jump shots on the kick outs, things were falling. Our guys did a great job locking into that. To win that second half by 12, to close it out, was huge.”
Minnesota North-Hibbing was led by Schuyler Pimentel with 23 points. Ray Washington-Battle Jr. had 18, and Nick Moore and Ramaj Gordon both had 13.
Jayden Hill had 22 points for Riverland. Jourday Weddle finished with 19, Savier McCall 13 and MJ Galimah 11.
Against Anoka-Ramsey, Pimentel scored a game-high 37 points. Washington-Battle Jr. had 15 and Gordon 10.
Ellis Todd led the Rams with 19 points, followed by Matthew Ellingson 15, Albert Tinnel 11 and Steven Colon 10.
RCC 36 39—75
MN-H 33 51—84
Riverland: Savier McCall 13, MJ Galimah 11, Jayden Hill 22, Jourdan Weddle 19, Oliha Loyuk 2, Raheem Brizendine 2, Zach Markland 6.
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 23, Shawn Brown Jr. 6, Nick Moore 13, Ramaj Gordon 13, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 18, Alvin Judd 8, Owen Smith 2.
Total Fouls: Riverland 20; Minnesota North-Hibbing 18; Fouled Out: Conor Goggin; Free Throws: Riverland 12-24; Minnesota North-Hibbing 20-28; 3-pointers: Galimah, Hill 5, Moore 3, Gordon, Washington-Battle Jr. Judd.
AR 30 45—75
MN-H 35 34—69
Anoka-Ramsey: Albert Tinnel 11, Matthew Ellingson 15, Ellis Todd 19, Manny Jingco 5, Chaz Franklin 5, Micah Adkins 8, Steven Colon 10, Charles Cook-Gordon 2.
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 37, Shawn Brown Jr. 5, Ramaj Gordon 10, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 15, Conor Goggin 2.
Total Fouls: Anoka-Ramsey 13; Minnesota North-Hibbing 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Anoka-Ramsey 4-8; Minnesota North-Hibbing 8-14; 3-pointers: Tinnel, Ellingson, Todd, Colon, Pimentel 2, Brown Jr., Gordon 2, Washington-Battle Jr. 2.
