GRAND RAPIDS—The MInnesota North-Hibbing baseball team split a doubleheader with Minnesota North-Itasca Saturday, winning game one 16-9, but falling in game two 12-4 at Bob Streetar Field.
In game one, the Cardinals’ Caesar Dominguez tossed 5.2 innings, allowing nine hits, striking out two and walking 11. Deaunte Ford worked 1.1 innings, giving up one hit. He struck out two.
Avery Liestman started for the Vikings. He worked five innings, giving up 15 hits. He struck out three and walked two. Tanner Hills worked one inning, giving up two hits. He fanned one and walked two. Thor Dunham tossed one inning, allowing one hit.
Offensively, Minnesota North-Hibbing pounded out 18 hits, led by Carter Pickard with four hits.
Michael Hodson had three hits, including a home run, and two RBI; Ariel Gonzalez had two hits, with a home run, and three RBI. Diego Escamilla had two hits, with a double and home run, and four RBI.
Devon Schweiso had two hits, Kristopher Rivera had two hits, including a double and home run, and three RBI; and Jacob Madril had two hits.
For Minnesota North-Itasca, Geremy Mattis had three hits, with two doubles and a home run, to go along with two RBI; Kole Paulsen had three hits, with a double and two home runs, and four RBI; and Kodi Miller had two hits.
Dezmon LeTexier had a home run for the Vikings.
In game two, Logan Jackson started for Minnesota North-Itasca, working six innings. He gave up eight hits, struck out six and walked one. Paulsen tossed one inning. He gave up two hits.
Escamilla started for the Cardinals, working 4.2 innings. He gave up 10 hits, struck out four and walked two. Johnny Saez tossed .1 innings, giving up two hits. He fanned one. Gonzalez tossed one inning, allowing four hits. He walked one.
At the plate, Mattis had three, with two doubles; Spencer Oxton had three hits, with a home run, and three RBI; Miller had two hits, with a home run, and three RBI; and Joshua Grimmer had two hits, with a double, and two RBI.
Paulsen had a double; Gage Lund hit a double; and Brett Lucko had a home run.
For Minnesota North-Hibbing, Schweiso had three hits, with a home run; Escamilla had two hits, with a triple; Pickard had a home run and three RBI; and Hodson had two hits.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.