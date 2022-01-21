HIBBING — A trial date has been set for Michael Carbo Jr., the man accused of raping and killing 38-year-old mother of two Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986.
Jury selection is set to begin June 1 in Sixth District Court in Hibbing, for what could be a long, complicated trial. June 1-24 have been penciled into the court calendar to accommodate the proceedings.
Carbo, 53, was arrested on July 29, 2020, after DNA evidence genealogy databases allegedly helped identify him as the man responsible for the long unsolved crime.
He was charged with murder in the second degree and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
According to court records as reported in a Mesabi Tribune story from 2020, Daugherty had worked as an aide at Heritage Manor Nursing Home and local ambulance service volunteer medical technician when she was last seen by a friend at 1 a.m. on July 16, 1986. The two discussed Daugherty’s plans to move down to the Twin Cities the following day to begin attending paramedic school.
But then her body — nude and revealing evidence of her being beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled — was discovered at 3 p.m. the same day in the bedroom of her home by Chisholm police officers. There were signs of a struggle both outside and inside the home and witnesses later reported hearing a woman scream in the early morning hours.
The case remained stalled until last year when the Chisholm police approached the BCA with the idea to provide a sample of the DNA evidence to Parabon, a Virginia-based company analyzing public genealogy databases including enforcement programs to generate leads in cases. The BCA lab coordinated with the company in January to provide a DNA sample and Parabon last month identified Carbo as a potential suspect in the case.
BCA agents and Chisholm investigators began surveillance of Carbo outside his residence in the Lincoln Square Apartments, at 310 Fifth St. N.W., in Chisholm, eventually retrieving a bag of garbage he left in a dumpster July 23, 2020. Several items were sent to the BCA laboratory in St. Paul, with testing indicating that DNA traces were consistent with those recovered from the crime scene 34 years ago, according to the complaint.
Police then approached Carbo, obtaining a direct DNA sample. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said at the time the specimen was flown to the St. Paul lab, with a positive confirmation resulting in Carbo's arrest a short time later.
