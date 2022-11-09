VIRGINIA—North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) announced its new engagement coordinator in a press release on Monday.
Tucker Nelson was hired to the position on Nov. 1. His primary responsibilities will include community awareness and communication, volunteer recruitment and fundraising support, it states in the press release.
“I felt called to apply for this job because it was an opportunity to express my Christian faith and my passion for connecting with local communities,” Nelson said. “I have witnessed the benefits of how Habitat for Humanity successfully works with my neighbors to build affordable homes, and helping to further that mission will be incredibly rewarding.”
As part of his orientation, Nelson attended the North St. Louis County Housing Summit, where government leaders, employers, and nonprofit representatives discussed challenges and success stories related to housing in the region. The following day, Nelson put on a tool belt and joined Habitat volunteers to raise trusses and apply sheathing at Lynnette Nowak’s new home in Hibbing.
“We are excited to have Tucker Nelson’s expertise on our team,” said NSLCHFH Nathan Thompson in the press release. “His passion to serve our community, excellent communication and organizational skills and his knack for connecting with people will be a great asset to our organization. Although his official position is called ‘Community Engagement Coordinator,’ Tucker will be a great ‘Friend Raiser’ for the organization, helping to fulfill our mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.”
Nelson grew up in Eveleth and lives in Virginia with his wife and stepson. After studying history at the University of Minnesota Duluth, he became the Virginia Area Historical Society’s museum director in 2019. He has been a contributing writer to Hometown Focus since 2009 and was previously a staff writer and editorial assistant. Nelson has served on the boards of Mesabi Musical Theatre, the Eveleth Heritage Society, the Virginia Community Foundation, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
About NSLCHFH
North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity has been working to build simple, decent, and affordable homes since 1995. The organization has served over 100 families in 15 Iron Range area communities. Individuals are selected based on their need for housing and their willingness to partner in the building of homes. Habitat partners must also demonstrate their ability to pay Habitat’s interest-free mortgage. Community support provides volunteer labor to build homes and staff committees. Individuals, businesses, churches, nonprofits, foundations, and government sources all contribute funding for building materials. Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To learn more, volunteer, or donate, visit www.nslchfh.org.
