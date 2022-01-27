BUHL — The Buhl City Council approved the hire of a new firefighter and Mayor John Klarich addressed residents and councilors using social media sites to communicate about issues during its regular meeting on Jan. 19.
Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the council meeting deviated from the council’s regular schedule and was held on Wednesday rather than Tuesday.
The council approved the hiring of Adriane Harteji as a volunteer firefighter with the Buhl Fire Department at the recommendation of Fire Chief Josh McDowell and Assistant Fire Chief Ted Erickson. There are currently 14 firefighters with the department, and it is currently looking for additional members, according to the city clerk’s office.
The council also took up the following items last week.
• Hired Carl Syverson and Josh Orehek as skating rink attendants.
• Approved an agreement with Sterle & Co. of Hibbing to perform the city’s 2021 audit at a cost not to exceed $10,900, as outlined in an engagement letter from the accounting firm.
• Approved the transfer of $4,000 from the General Fund and $3,000 from the Water, Refuse and Electric funds to the internal service fund savings account for retirement health benefits.
• Approved payment of dues in the amount of $700 to the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS).
• Accepted a $50 donation for banners from the Buhl Water Company in memory of Jim Milich.
In his comments to the council, Klarich said the best way for citizens to receive accurate information from the city is to contact city hall with their questions and concerns.
“The City of Buhl does not engage in social media in any official capacity,” Klarich wrote in his report contained in the council packet. “Elected officials who post on social media do so on their own accord, and their posts do not reflect any official position of the City of Buhl.”
A Facebook page entitled, “All Things Buhl Minnesota,” which has about 1,300 followers and is not affiliated with the city, has been a hotbed of activity over the past several months and a topic of the mayor’s end of meeting “comments” during that time.
Klarich has used his time to directly respond to various comments or discussions on the page as residents have used the page to debate and discuss a number of different issues and/or projects in town, including, more recently, a controversial move by the council this past summer to create home lots near Burton Park.
The mayor went on to say that the League of Minnesota Cities recommends extremely stringent guidelines and best practices for communication via social media, adding that the City of Buhl staff does not have the time or resources to abide by these guidelines and manage and operate social media platforms.
The number for Buhl City Hall is 218-258-3226.
To report emergency situations such as a broken water main after hours or on weekends, you are asked to call 911 and the proper agency will be contacted. To report a down powerline, contact Minnesota Power at 1-800-228-4966.
