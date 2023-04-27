beau frider

Hibbing’s Beau Frider (right) dives safely into second base with a stolen base during the first inning of the Bluejackets’ game with International Falls Thursday at Frandsen Bank and Trust Field in Eveleth. The Broncos’ Jake Olson awaits the throw.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

EVELETH—The Hibbing High School baseball team out-hit had more baserunners than International Falls, but the Bluejackets couldn’t outscore the Broncos.

Parker Olson singled home Cody Joslyn in the bottom of ninth inning to lead International Falls to a 6-5 extra-inning victory over Hibbing Thursday Frandsen Bank and Trust Field on the campus of Rock Ridge High School.

