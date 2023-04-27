EVELETH—The Hibbing High School baseball team out-hit had more baserunners than International Falls, but the Bluejackets couldn’t outscore the Broncos.
Parker Olson singled home Cody Joslyn in the bottom of ninth inning to lead International Falls to a 6-5 extra-inning victory over Hibbing Thursday Frandsen Bank and Trust Field on the campus of Rock Ridge High School.
The Bluejackets pounded out 13 hits compared to just five for the Broncos, but Hibbing left seven runners on base, including three in scoring position.
It came back to bite the Bluejackets.
“We had missed opportunities,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “We out-hit them. We had more opportunities offensively to score runs, and we weren’t able to execute when we had the chances.”
“We left a substantial number of runners on base, and when you lose a one-run ball game, you can go back and look at that.”
Things started off well for the Bluejackets, especially with two out.
Beau Frider started the game a bunt single. He stole second and scored on a two-out single by Luke Nelson.
In the second inning, Drew Forer singled. He took second on a wild pitch, then Edric Cardona singled with two out to make it 2-0.
Hibbing starting pitcher Luke Camell had a perfect first inning, but in the second, Matt Wherley reached on an error and stole second. A walk to Brody Carlson and single off the bat of Olson loaded the bases.
Camell struck out the next batter, but issued a bases-loaded walk to Keaton Marish to force home the tying run.
International Falls tied it in the third as Julius Maish singled, then Joslyn reached on an error. Wherley walked to load the bases, ending Camell’s time on the mound.
Ryder Petrie came in and gave up a sacrifice fly to Carlson, but he got out of the inning with no further damage.
In the Hibbing fourth, Kody Birmes singled and stole second. He took third on a single by Forer, who stole second, putting runners on second and third with no out.
Keaton Maish, who started on the mound for the Broncos, got a pop out and strikeout, then Birmes was thrown at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch to end the threat.
International Falls took a 3-2 lead after the fourth inning as Jake Olson walked and stole second. He would eventually score on a passed ball.
“Defensively, we played OK, but there were too many free passes and extra bases on some things we can clean up,” Wetzel said. “If you don’t play clean baseball, you probably shouldn’t expect to win.”
The Bluejackets fought back in the fifth as Frider singled and stole second. Dane Mammenga singled him to third, then he stole second.
Logan Gietzen grounded out to plate Frider, then Nelson singled home Mammenga to give Hibbing a 4-3 lead, but Nelson was left stranded on second as Keaton Maish got out of the jam.
“We were bad at the plate when we needed to be good,” Wetzel said. “Tip your cap to their pitcher. He was able to stick around for eight innings. That’s a testament to him. It’s a little indictment on us as well.
“We didn’t have extended at bats, and we didn’t clutch up when we needed to.”
International Falls wasn’t done as it scored twice in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.
With one out, Keaton Maish struck out, but he advanced to first on a wild pitch. He took second on a passed ball.
Torin Thompson singled him to third, then he took second on a stolen base.
Petrie got the next hitter to lineout, bringing in Gietzen to pitch.
Julius Maish greeted him with a two-run single to give the Broncos a 5-4 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Gietzen tripled to the right field wall with one out. Logan Maxwell followed with a ground out to the pitcher, but Gietzen beat the throw to the plate to tie it 5-5.
In the top of the eighth, Birmes singled and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Forer.
Cardona hit a slow roller up the middle that was gloved by Bronco shortstop Hayden Swenson in short center field.
Birmes rounded third and headed for home. Swenson threw to Keaton Maish, who relayed the ball to Carlson at the plate, who tagged out Birmes to end the inning.
In the ninth, Mammenga hit a one-out triple, but relief pitcher Joslyn got two-straight ground outs to keep the score tied, and setting the stage for Olson’s game-winning hit in the bottom of the inning.
“We made some mistakes on the base paths,” Wetzel said. “There were times we could have advanced 90-feet, and we didn’t. Those guys didn’t score where they would have been able to had advanced. All-around, it was an OK baseball game if you look at every phase.
“There are things to work on, and things we didn’t do well on today.”
Camell worked 2.1 innings, giving up two hits. He struck out four and walked three. Petrie tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one hit. He struck out four. Gietzen gave up one hit and walked one in .1 innings.
Maxwell allowed one hit, struck out one and walked two.
Keaton Maish worked eight innings, giving up 12 hits. He fanned four. Joslyn gave up one hit in one inning of work.
Now, Hibbing will travel south to take on Sauk Rapids at 1 p.m. today, then Alexandria at 6 p.m.
“They’re both going to be good matchups,” Wetzel said. “We’ll see some top-end pitching, and in every case, you’re going to see lineups that have hitters, top to bottom, that swing the bat well.
“We’ll see where we’re at, and what we need to work on as well. We need to play better than we did today if we’re going to be in those games. It’s a good challenge for us.”
Cherry 9,
Silver Bay 1
IRON — The Tigers pounded out 11 hits en route to the eight-run win over the Mariners at home Thursday.
Noah Asuma had three hits and two RBI to pace Cherry’s offensive attack.
Andrew Staples also had three hits, including a double; Isaiah Asuma had two hits and one RBI;wo hi and Jake Koskela had two hits, with a double and one RBI.
Noah Sundquist started on the mound for the Tigers. He worked two innings, striking out five and walking five.
Kaleb Rinerson tossed two innings, giving up one hit. He fanned two and walked one. Isaiah Asuma worked two innings, fanning one and walkig two; and Mason Heitzman worked one inning, striking out one and walking one.
Stadler had Silver Bay’s lone hit.
Hoff tossed three innings of six-hit ball. He struck out two and walked one. Mallory worked three innings, allowing five hits, striking out three and walking four.
