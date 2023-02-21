HIBBING—When playoff time rolls around, it’s survival of the fittest.

The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has lived to play another day as Brayden Boyer recorded his fifth shutout of the season as the Bluejackets defeated Proctor 2-0 in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena Tuesday.

