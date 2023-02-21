HIBBING—When playoff time rolls around, it’s survival of the fittest.
The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has lived to play another day as Brayden Boyer recorded his fifth shutout of the season as the Bluejackets defeated Proctor 2-0 in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena Tuesday.
Hibbing/Chisholm got goals from Beau Frider and Broden Fawcett as it will now play Hermantown in a 7A semifinal contest scheduled for Monday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz knew what kind of game it would be against the No. 4 seeded Rails, and that’s exactly what Hibbing/Chisholm got.
“Playoff hockey is tight-checking hockey,” Rewertz said. “They have a great goaltender and a good team. They’re well-coached. I thought our boys played a good game.”
Reyeltz, who finished with 31 saves, was going to be tough to beat from the start, but fortunately for the No. 4 seeded Bluejackets, Frider got one past the Proctor junior at 2:22 of the first for that all-important first goal.
“No matter what seed you are, scoring that first one is important,” Rewertz said. “You take the pressure off of yourself, settle in and play hockey.”
Defensively, Hibbing/Chisholm did that, limiting Proctor to just seven shots on goal, but offensively, the Bluejackets weren’t really clicking.
“I thought we played with a lot of energy, but there were a little bit of nerves there,” Rewertz said. “We have 11 seniors, so I figured they would settle in once we got going. There’s nerves in any playoff game, especially in a game where you’re the higher seed and you’re supposed to win.”
That didn’t change in the second period as, once again, the Bluejackets’ passing were a little too long, or a little too short of their intended targets.
Hibbing/Chisholm did get a power-play opportunity, however, and the Bluejackets capitalized on that when Fawcett scored at 4:14 to make it 2-0.
“I thought we hurried a few plays when we had the opportunity to take some ice,” Rewertz said. “As the period went on, we made some better decisions with the puck, we moved our feet and took the opportunities that were there.”
Still, having that two-goal lead was important because Boyer has been unbeatable in the last three quarterfinal-round games, shutting out Greenway, Rock Ridge and now, the Rails.
“Boyer has been outstanding,” Rewertz said. “That’s three years in a row that he hasn’t given up a goal in the quarterfinal game. We know he’s a solid goaltender, and when you get up by two, from a coaching standpoint, it puts you more at ease.”
Defensively, Hibbing/Chisholm was still spot on, giving up only four shots in the second period, and the Bluejackets kept that up in the third period as well, until the 9:19 mark of the period.
Hibbing/Chisholm was whistled for a five-minute major, with 7:41 to play in regulation.
Things were going to get interesting, or were they?
Rewertz used seven penalty killers during that stretch, and they did their job to perfection as Proctor didn’t get a shot on goal during the power play.
The Bluejackets had two opportunities to score, but they couldn’t get the puck past Reyeltz.
“We were playing to hold on, then when we got that penalty, it forced us to play with more intensity,” Rewertz said. “We were able to do that. We like to be aggressive on the kill.
“We want to push down and get guys into a position where they don’t have a play, then we attack. I thought they ran it well.”
Once Hibbing/Chisholm killed off that penalty, they were still short-handed as Proctor pulled its goalie with 2:30 remaining.
In all, the Bluejackets played the last 7:30 of the game a man down, but they still protected the front of their house.
“In those situations, it’s about blocking shots and being tough,” Rewertz said. “We did a great job of getting in front of a few shots from the point. We were tough in front of the net.
“They had a few scrums late that could have gone either way. We were tough in front of our net, and Boyer played outstandingly.”
Boyer finished with 27 saves.
PHS 0 0 0—0
HC 1 1 0—2
First Period — 1. HC, Beau Frider (Keeghan Fink, Tristen Babich), 2:22.
Second Period — 2. HC, Broden Fawcett (Babich, Fink), pp, 4:14.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Proctor, AJ Reyeltz 15-13-3—31; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 7-4-16—27.
Penalties—Proctor 5-18, one misconduct; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-11.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 71
Greenway 55
COLERAINE—Jhase Pearson poured in 49 points as the Huskies beat the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
Caden Rahier added 15 points for Bigfork.
Stephen McGee had 17 points to pace Greenway. Colin Robertshaw had 14, and Jeremy Huff-Metso 12.
BHS 42 29—71
GHS 28 27—55
Bigfork: Matt Voisika 2, Caden Rahier 15, Chase Jacobson 4, Bradley Haley 1, Jhase Pearson 49.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 4, Colin Robertshaw 14, Jeremy Huff-Metso 12, Gage Olson 8, Stephen McGee 17.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 9; Greenway 16; Fouled Out: Hess; Free Throws: Bigfork 6-18; Greenway 2-7; 3-pointers: Rahier 3, Pearson 49, Hess, Robertshaw 2, Olson 2.
Girls Basketball
Rock Ridge 84
Chisholm 64
CHISHOLM—Maija Lamppa had 26 points as the Wolverines beat the Bluestreaks in the Iron Range Conference contest Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Emma Lamppa added 21 points, and Lexi Lamppa and Anna Westby both had 14 points for Rock Ridge.
Tresa Baumgard had 22 points to lead Chisholm. Olivia Hutchings added 17 and Hannah Kne 13.
RR 48 36—84
CHS 37 27—64
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 14, Anna Westby 14, Maija Lamppa 26, Emma Lamppa 21, Flannigan 7, Morgan Marks 2.
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 2, Destiny Schmitz 2, Hannah Kne 13, Amanda Bjortomt 8, Olivia Hutchings 17, Tresa Baumgard 22.
Total Fouls: Rock Ridge 7; Chisholm 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Rock Ridge 12-19; Chisholm 10-15; 3-pointers: NA.
