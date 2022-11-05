Bowling Results GGiombetti Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dort’s CommercialTeam W LAccutax 26 10Rudi’s Pizza 23 13Corner Bar 19.5 16.5HBC 18.5 17.5Mr. Nick’s 18 18Tony’s Equip. 17 19Generations 11 25Kitzville Body 11 25Latest ResultsRudi’s Pizza 4, Hibbing Bowling Center 0Accutax 3, Corner Bar 1Tony’s Equipment 3, Generations 1Kitzville Body Shop 3, Mr. Nick’s 1Individual High GamesPierce 188, 173; Thom 192; Shofner 194Individual High SeriesPierce 527Mesaba MinersTeam W LL&L Rental 29 11Thrivent Financial 26.5 13.5Homer Bar 26 14Mr. Nick’s 23 17Palmer’s 21 19Bougalis Const. 21 19Sportsmen’s 20 20L&M Radiator 19 21HBC 15.5 24.5Knitting Knight 14 26Baldi’s Girls 13 27Soland’s Painting 12 28Latest ResultsThrivent Financial 4, Baldi’s Girls 0L&M Radiator 2, Sportsmen’s 2Palmer’s 4, Soland’s Painting 0Bougalis Construction 3, Mr. Nick’s 1Homer Bar 4, Hibbing Bowling Center 0L&L Rental 4, Knitting Knight 0Individual High GamesMen: Christie 212; Bye 247, 232, 215; Weinand 213, 206; Calling 214; Goss 214, 227; Folstad 207; Jerkovick 219; Ralidak 219 Moritz 279, 208, 214; Manner 215; Gustavsson 205; Timmerman 248, 216; Sparby 204; Schmelzer 269; Speece 213; Masteller 208, 222; LeNoie 222; VonderHaar 212, 201; Galli 204; Schafer 202, 200; Goerdt 211Women: LaBine 172; Manner 212, 197; Peterson 199Individual High SeriesMen: Bye 694; Goss 621; Moritz 701; Timmerman 646; Schmelzer 617; Masteller 636Women: Manner 575; Peterson 512Commercial Bowling LeagueTeam W LHomer Bar 46 17HBC 45 18Rosie Tippin 5 36 27Iron Range Tire 34 29Range Spine 32 31Range Organics 31 32Kitzville Body 31 32Thirsty Moose 24 39Thrivent Financial 20 43BYE 16 47Latest ResultsThrivent Financial 7, BYE 0Homer Bar 7, Range Organics 0Iron Range Tire 5, Thirsty Moose 2Range Spine 5, Kitzville Body Shop 2Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Rosie Tippin 5 2Individual High GamesVonderHaar 202, 227; Pierce 235; Birmes 219; Zuildmulder 207; Kanipes 212; Bye 202; Goss 214; Terzich 216, 214; Whitman 221; Fawkes 226, 224; Newman 202Individual High SeriesVonderHaar 604; Terzich 601; Fawkes 629 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homer Nick Sport Linguistics Zoology Painting Hibbing Bowling Center Moose Sportsman Thrivent Financial Palmer Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Franklin Guy Gornick, Edward Paul Skalko A showing to save Hibbing Taconite Joe Squillace Jan Stenvik Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.