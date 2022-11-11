Bowling Results GGiombetti Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dort’s CommercialTeam W LAccutax 27 13Rudi’s Pizza 26 14Corner Bar 23.5 16.5Tony’s Equip 20 ;20HBC; 18.5 21.5Mr. Nick’s 18 22Generations 15 25Kitzville Body 12 28Latest ResultsAccutax 1, Rudi’s Pizza 3Corner Bar 4, Hibbing Bowling Center 0Tony’s Equipment 3, Kitzville Body Shop 1Generations 4, Mr. Nick’s 0Individual High GamesBarto 170; Pierce 172, 191; Stalboerger 174; Woldstad 177Individual High SeriesPierce 518Mesaba MInersTeam W LL&L Rentals 33 11Homer Bar 30 14Thrivent 28.5 15.5Mr. Nick’s 26 18Palmer’s 25 19Bougalis Const 23 21L&M Radiator 21 23Sportsmen’s 20 24HBC 16.5 27.5Soland’s Painting 14 30Knitting Knight 14 30Baldi’s Girls 13 31Latest ResultsL&M Radiator 2, Soland’s Painting 2Bougalis Construction 2, Thrivent Financial 2L&L Rentals 4, Sportsmen’s 0Homer Bar 4, Baldi’s Girls 0Palmer’s 4, Knitting Knight 0Mr. Nick’s 3, Hibbing Bowling Center 1Individual High GamesMen: Goss 216, 221, 238; Folstad 202; Jerkovich 211; Murray 224; Masteller 221; LeNoie 200; VonderHaar 211; Ochsner 219; Christie 234, 212; Weinand 214; Goerdt 212; Peterson 200; Schafer 216, 202; Goerdt 225; Ranta 231; Ralidak 203; Gustavsson 258; Manner 226, 216; Timmerman 228; Sparby 212; Schmelzer 246, 248Women: Peterson 192; Rodorigo 174; LaBine 178; Manner 170, 203; Roepke 191Individual High SeriesMen: Goss 675; Masteller 608; Christie 643; Gustavsson 615; Manner 636; Schmelzer 674Women: Manner 535CommercialTeam W LHomer Bar 53 17HBC 45 25Rosie Tippin 5 41 29Range Organics 36 24Iron Range Tire 36 34Kitzville Body 35 35Range Spine 34 36Thirsty Moose 27 43Thrivent Financial27 43BYE 16 54Latest ResultsHomer Bar 7, Hibbing Bowling Center 0Thrivent Financial 7, Bye 0Range Organics 5, Range Spine 2Rosie Tippin 5 5, Iron Range Tire 2Kitzville Body Shop 4, Thirsty Moose 3Individual High GamesFarden 224; Zuidmulder 246, 213; Perunovich 201; Manner 200, 259; Pierce 205; VonderHaar 203, 206; Cesari 211; 203; Johnson 203; Terzich 203, 220; Whitman 201; Fawkes 209; Montgomery 257; Bye 258; Timmerman 224, 216; Goss 238, 224; Andrican 203; Harjamaki 215Individual High SeriesZuidmulder 646; Manner 625; Cesari 607; Terzich 605; Timmerman 636; Goss 640 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homer Nick Hibbing Bowling Center Sport Zoology Painting Sportsman Palmer Knitting Baldi Tony Rosie Tippin Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'Huckleberry Minn.' hikes Appalachian Trail Senator Douglas Johnson Robert Francis Debeltz Carol Jarvela Carl Edward Urick Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
