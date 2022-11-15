CHISHOLM—After spending two years under Don Quirk, Brady Boehm is stepping out on his own.
The former Hibbing High School swimming will be taking over the reins as the new boys swimming coach at Chisholm High School when the 2022-23 season begins on Monday, Nov. 28.
Needless to say, Boehm will enjoy this new challenge in his live.
“This is a life’s honor,” Boehm said. “I am beyond privileged to be in this position. It’s something that I’ve been working for and toward. I’m blessed to be in this position.”
When Quirk had surgery early last season Boehm got his first taste of head-coaching life.
“I was the interim coach in his absence,” Boehm said. “When you have the position to yourself, you have the team there. You get to understand the personalties of the kids, and learn who that team is.
“I was given the knowledge of who these kids are, and my practical knowledge of swimming bolstered that up.’
Boehm swam for the Bluejacket varsity team for four years.
He advanced to the state meet that season, then he proceeded to attend the state meet in his last three years on the team, swimming in events like the backstroke, the individual medley, the freestyle, and on both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Boehm went on to swim collegiately, too.
“I swam for two years at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich.,” Boehm said. “It was a great time. It was a great experience swimming in college. I’m excited to bring that knowledge forward, but my knowledge in swimming isn’t only with college.
“I have taught master classes and some lessons as well. Some of those practical applications, which aren’t so technical, not so sciencey, can help kids eo excel. It will help my coaching, too.”
Although Boeheim won’t officially be able to start coaching until Nov. 28, he’s helping his captains, Dillon Splinter and Calvin Wangensteen, get ready for captains practices, which begin soon.
“They will work together in those practices,” Boehm said. “More than anything, I’m excited that we have the fourth- through the sixth-graders this year in our program, incorporating them into the team with a half-hour practice, so they can start the discipline out strong as a young person.”
When the time comes, Boehm will try to instill the same principles of swimming that he learned in Hibbing’s program.
“As far as culture is concerned, I want us to be close,” Boehm said. “I want us to be able to talk about things, issues that come up. I want them to feel like we’re a family when they’re on the team.
“Also, more than anything, our school needs a culture of discipline in this sport. This sport needs to be shown for the difficult work that it is. It needs to be honored as such. I’m looking forward to bringing that into the school, making hard work the center of it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.