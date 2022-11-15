brady boehm

Brady Boehm will be taking over the Chisholm High School boys swimming team when practice opens on Monday, Nov. 28.

 Gary Giombetti

CHISHOLM—After spending two years under Don Quirk, Brady Boehm is stepping out on his own.

The former Hibbing High School swimming will be taking over the reins as the new boys swimming coach at Chisholm High School when the 2022-23 season begins on Monday, Nov. 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments