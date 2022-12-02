HIBBING—In an interview before the game, Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pate Hyduke told the interviewer that his teams’ game with Northern Lakes was going to be tightly contested.
Hyduke knew what he was talking about.
After taking a 2-0 lead, the Bluejackets watched the Lightning tie it 2-2, then Aune Boben scored early in the third period to lift Hibbing/Chisholm to a 3-2 victory Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hyduke wasn’t surprised by how the game played out.
“I knew it was going to be an even game,” Hyduke said. “If you looked at the shots on the board and territorial play, it was close. We were pleased with the effort of the girls. They had to earn the victory.
“I thought Northern Lakes played a hard game. They ran a nice two-person aggressive forecheck. They made us work to break it out. In the first period, we maybe didn’t handle the puck the way we needed to, but as the game went on, I thought we did a better job.”
The Bluejackets did a good enough job to take a 1-0 lead when Brynn Babich scored at 7:27 mark of the period.
“It was nice to see our Yellow line scored,” Hyduke said. “It was nice to see that.”
Boben would pick up her first goal of the game at the 10:47 mark to make it 2-0, and it looked like the Bluejackets might roll over Northern Lakes.
“It was nice to see those lines spread out the scoring,” Hyduke said.
That’s when things started to change.
The Lightning’s Rose Aldridge scored at 12:53 of the first and it was 2-1.
Aldridge then scored 40 seconds into the second period and the game was tied.
Was Hyduke concerned?
“I don’t know if they had the momentum, but it made the game more interesting,” Hyduke said. “I was never concerned with the way the girls were playing. I knew we had to stay with what we were doing, and if we had the opportunity, we could score.
“Aune had that opportunity to score coming off the side boards on the power play. She picked a great seam, scored a nice goal and it was nice to see one of our leaders do that.”
That opportunity came at the end of the second period when the Lightning took a five-minute major, but the power play didn’t start out too well.
“I thought we broke it out well on the power play, but once we got it into the zone, we needed to move the puck quicker to where the defenders weren’t,” Hyduke said. “We got into the mindset that this is what we’re going to do rather than let’s take away what they’re trying to take away from us.
“Once we got back into it in the third period, I thought we moved the puck a little bit better again. That’s what resulted in Aune getting that opportunity.”
Boben picked up the puck along the right boards, skated into the slot, made one move around a defender, then wristed a high shot into the net to give the Bluejackets that 3-2 lead.
“When you move it to the side boards, there’s a seam, but at the end of the second we had the same opportunities,” Hyduke said. “We ran a nice give-and-go out of the corner. Aune saw the opening and took it.
“There’s a couple of times that had our sticks been in a better position, we would have had back-door goals. At least two or three goals had we been in a little different position and a little better bounce of the puck.”
The Lightning did have one chance to tie it when Jenna Stoerzinger stole an errant pass at the Hibbing/Chisholm blueline and broke in alone on Bluejacket goalie Addison Hess.
The Hibbing/Chisholm junior stood her ground, and Stoerzinger shot the puck over the net to end that chance.
“They had some opportunities, too,” Hyduke said. “I thought Addison rose to the occasion. They had one point-blank shot and screenshot where she came up with at least three good saves in the last two minutes of the game.
“I credit the team for working hard to finish this game and finding a win for themselves.”
NL 1 1 0—2
HC 2 0 1—3
First Period—1. HC, Brynn Babich (Trista Warmbold, Monroe Rewertz), 7:27; 2. HC, Aune Boben (Panella Rewertz, Kendal Gustavsson), 10:47; 3. NL, Rose Aldridge (Jenna Stoerzinger, Jerrett Tietz), 12:53.
Second Period—4. NL, Aldridge (Jasmyn German, Isabella Lee), :40.
Third Period—5. HC, Boben (Panella Rewertz), pp, 2:37.
Goalie Saves—Northern Lakes, Rebekah Deemer 9-8-12— 29; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 7-8-16—31.
Penalties—Northern Lakes 3-9; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Esko 51,
Rock Ridge 41
ESKO—The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team trailed Esko by eight at the half and couldn’t find a way to make up the difference in the second as the Eskomos beat the Wolverines 51-41 on Thursday.
Anna Westby led Rock Ridge in the loss with 10 points. Lexi Lamppa added eight and Maija Lamppa had seven.
Esko’s Kaitlyn McConnell led all scorers with 14. Jordan Randa and Hannah Swanson added 10 each.
Rock Ridge (1-1) will play its home opener on Tuesday against Deer River.
RR 21 20—41
EHS 29 22—51
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 8, Chance Colbert 5, Anna Westby 10, Maija Lamppa 7, Emma Lamppa 5, Alex Flannigan 4, Aleksia Tollefson 2; Three pointers: A. Lamppa 2, Wetby 1, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 1; Free throws: 6-9.
Esko: Jordan Randa 10, Hannah Swanson 10, Kaitlyn McConnell 14, Kyra Johnson 9, Avery Kuklinski 9, Erin Pettyjohn 2, Cadence Berger 2, Cairn Berger 5; Three pointers: Swanson 1, McConnell 1, Kuklinski 1, Cai. Berger 1; Free throws: 9-15.
North Woods 72,
Cook County 28
COOK—The North Woods’ girls’ basketball team grabbed their first win of the season on Thursday, downing Cook County 72-28.
Hannah Kinsey led all scores in the contest with 19 points as four Grizzlies finished the game in double figures. Kiana LaRoque finished with 13, River cheney had 12 and Brynn Chosa chipped in with 11.
Katie Peck led Cook County with 10 points.
North Woods (1-1) is set to travel to Bigfork on Monday.
CC 22 6—28
NW 38 34—72
Cook County: Mackenzie Fairbanks 6, MaTaya Fairbanks 2, Molly Quello 4, Amery Oberg 4, Katie Peck 10; Three pointers: Peck 2; Free throws: 0-13; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Addison Burckhardt 3, Lauren Burnett 6, Helen Koch 6, Brynn Chosa 11, Sierra Shuster 2, Hannah Kinsey 19, Kiana LaRoque 13, River Cheney 12; Three pointers: Burckhardt 1, Chosa 1, Kinsey 1, LaRoque 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely 66,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 31
ELY—Claire Clusiau had 18 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, but it wasn’t enough to stop a pair of 20-plus point performances from Ely’s Madeline Perry and Grace LaTourell as the Timberwolves downed the Spartans 66-31 on Thursday night.
Perry’s 24 and LaTourell’s 20 led all scorers in the win. Zoe Mackenzie had seven for the Timberwolves.
Clusiau paced N-K with her 18 while Katie Kinkel chipped in with eight.
Ely outran the Spartans in the first half, leading 40-18 at the break, allowing them to cruise in the final 18 minutes.
Ely (1-0) will travel to Two Harbors today while Nashwauk-Keewatin (0-1) will host Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.
NK 13 18—31
Ely 40 26—66
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Katie Kinkel 8, Jaci Rebrovich 2, Claire Clusiau 18, Alanna Evans 3; Three pointers: Kinkel 2, Clusiau 3, Evans 1; Free throws: 7-17; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Maizy Sundblad 3, Madeline Kallberg 4, Sarah Visser 4, Grace LaTourell 20, Zoe Mackenzie 7, Madeline Perry 24, Amelia Penke 2, Clare Thomas 2; Three pointers: Sundblad 1, LaTourell 2, Mackenzie 1; Free throws: 2-6; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
