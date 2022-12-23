HIBBING—Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Chris Hanson knew his team had to hit the boards hard against Chisholm to have success.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, that didn’t happen as the Bluestreaks got too many second-chance points and hit seven 3-pointers en route to a 69-57 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the high school gymnasium.
It was a combination that was too much for Hibbing to overcome.
“That was the biggest thing,” Hanson said. “We’ve talked all year about offensive rebounds and second-chance scoring. They cleaned up the boards on us. We did a good job again of getting an initial stop, but when you give Tresa (Baumgard) andOlivia (Hutchings) four or five chances to score every time down, eventually they will get it in the hoop.
“They killed us on the boards. We got a lot of work to do to close out defensive possessions.”
It wasn’t only on the offensive boards as the Bluejackets didn’t get many second-chance points themselves .
“Tresa did a great job in rebounding,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “We out-rebounded them and that was important. Both Olivia and Tresa gave us a height advantage. They had one tall girl, but we did have that height.
“We boxed out and rebounded. We don’t want to give teams multiple shots at the hoop. Getting that rebound right away and getting back on offense was huge. We didn’t give them a second look at the hoop.”
Chisholm used that rebounding to get out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but the Bluejackets fought back and got it within four, with just over three minutes to play.
That didn’t last long as the Bluestreaks went on another run and took a 43-32 lead at the half.
Hibbing got out of the rhythm it was in to cut into that lead.
“We got away from what we were doing well,” Hanson said. “We were getting the ball into the lane, then kicking it out, whether that allowed us to get an open three or a second drive into the lane. We started to settle and force it a little bit.
“I thought we had a lot more time then maybe we thought we had. We came down and took some quick shots that were a little more contested, or a little tougher than we could have gotten had we taken a couple extra seconds, worked it around and got to the hoop, especially when they have three girls with four fouls.”
That’s because Chisholm’s defense made the Bluejackets uncomfortable.
“We wanted to make sure going into the game that we were playing an aggressive man defense,” Pioske said. “ We knew the zone wasn’t going to be effective because they have a couple good 3-point shooters.
“We did a good job. Hibbing liked to drive it in a lot, but it got to the point where we let them go because they missed some layups. We stood our ground and took the charge. We played a full-court man to aggravate them. It wore them down.”
It didn’t help Hibbing that Hannah Kne hit four 3-pointers in the half.
“The first half was a lot of losing Hannah, and letting her get warmed up,” Hanson said. “We had to concentrate more on her defensively, which took away our opportunity to collapse in the post more.
“Emery (Maki) did an outstanding job on her in the second half. We got some big stops. We went on a nice run there, but at the end of it, we have to be able to finish off teams, get stops, get rebounds and take care of the ball.”
The Bluestreaks kept the Bluejackets at arm’s length by maintaining a 10- to 12-point lead throughout the second half, but Hibbing did cut the deficit to five later in the second half.
“They kicked it in gear with their defense,” Pioske said. “They turned up their speed, and we got rattled. I called a timeout to calm them down and get them focused. When it got down to three minutes, we opened up the court, and they had to foul.
“We got the ball into Hannah’s hands, and she hit 100-percent of her free throws. That helped us pull out in front again.”
Kne went 8-for-8 from the free throw line to close out the game.
“We had to start fouling a little sooner,” Hanson said. “You have to give credit to them. They stepped up to the line and made their free throws. I thought we played well. This team doesn’t quit, no matter the time or the score.
“When you look at a game like this, you learn from it. You understand that even though this one is tough, at the end of the day, we have bigger goals. We move on to the next one.”
Baumgard led the way with 26 points, followed by with 24. Amanda Bjortomt had 11.
Reese Aune had 20 to pace Hibbing. Emma Kivela finished with 10.
CHS 43 26—69
HHS 32 25—57
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 1, Hanna Kne 24, Amanda Bjortomt 11, Olivia Hutchings 7, Tresa Baumgard 26.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 5, Reese Aune 20, Miriam Milani 3, Talia Carlson 1, Emma Kivela 10, Emery Maki 6, Rylie Forbord 3, Kate Toewe 8.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 15; Hibbing 22; Fouled Out: Kne, Aune; Free Throws: Chisholm 18-25; Hibbing 12-19; 3-pointers: Kne 4, Bjortomt 3, Aune 3, Milani, Kivela.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.