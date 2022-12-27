CHISHOLM—It’s not often that a team can work on some of their systems, both offensively and defensively, during the middle of a game.
The Chisholm High School girls basketball team got that chance Tuesday as the Bluestreaks rolled over Hinckley-Finlayson 68-22 at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Chisholm stormed out to a 22-1 lead in the first eight minutes of the half, so that allowed Bluestreaks coach Pam Pioske the opportunity to work out some kinks.
“Today, it seemed like we did better in a few of the things we’ve been working on, such as our pick-and-roll, our back cuts, our give-and-goes,” Pioske said. “We were doing a few things that we have been missing in our last few games.
“To work on those things in a game is important. We work on it in practice. When you start seeing it come in a game, it becomes more muscle memory. That’s nice to see.”
The Bluestreaks got out that early lead thanks to Hannah Kne, who had 11 of the first 22 points. Tresa Baumgard chipped in with 10 points.
“Getting that lead is always important,” Pioske said. “Our press helped at the beginning. It put a lot of pressure on them. I was anticipating them having more points. They put up a lot of shots, but their shots weren’t going in like ours were.”
Shooting has been one of the areas where Chisholm has improved, and that was evident against the Jaguars.
“That showed quite a bit,” Pioske said. “Hannah had an excellent game, and so did Tresa. Olivia (Hutchings) did a great job with her rebounding and putting that ball back up. Lola (Huhta) does an awesome job at the point.
“She sees the court well. She sees her teammates.”
The Bluestreaks limited Hinckley-Finlayson to five points in the first half, leading 45-5.
Chisholm didn’t lose any of that focus in the second half.
“I told them in the locker room to not slow down,” Pioske said. “I didn’t want them to get lazy and start playing a more lazy game. They didn’t. They did a good job with their defense.
“We stayed in our zone defense. I felt like our defense slowed down a little bit, where we didn’t close out a few times. Overall, they did a good job.”
The Bluestreaks were led by Kne with 28 points. Baumgard finished with 22.
The Jaguars were led by Anna Degerstrom with 10 points.
HF 5 17—22
CHS 45 23—68
Hinckley-Finlayson: Sydney Kreger 3, Anna Degerstrom 10, Hannah Hartl 3, Hayasen Taggart 2, Brekyn Hanson 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.