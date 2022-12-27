hanna kne

Chisholm’s Hannah Kne (front) is about to be fouled by Hinckley-Finlayson’s Sydney Kreger during the second half of their game at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

CHISHOLM—It’s not often that a team can work on some of their systems, both offensively and defensively, during the middle of a game.

The Chisholm High School girls basketball team got that chance Tuesday as the Bluestreaks rolled over Hinckley-Finlayson 68-22 at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments