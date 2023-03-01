CHISHOLM—Carlton High School girls basketball coach Brian Hey knew it wa going to be tough trying to stop Chisholm’s Twin Towers—Tresa Baumgard and Olivia Hutchings.
As it turned out, the Bulldogs got more than they bargained for as Baumgard and Hutchings combined for 53 points as the Bluestreaks beat Carlton 84-38 in a Section 7A second-round contest Wednesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Chisholm took advantage of a much-smaller Bulldog team as Baumgard finished with 29 points and Hutchings 24.
“Those guys are good,” Hey said. “We don’t have any height, but we did OK. Our tallest girl is about 5-feet-7-inches. We were trying to kind of play in front. We were hoping to make them at least throw it over the top, then trap from behind.
“She (Baumgard) does such a good job. She gets low. She posts up strong. She’s a good player. They’re good players. What do you do?”
Throw in the high-low game and it makes it more difficult to control the paint. When she throws it outside, the 3-pointer is the other option.
“If she decides she’s not going to shoot it at the rim, she’s going to throw it out to somebody who’s shooting 50-percent, if not more, from three,” Hey said. “It’s six of this or a half dozen of the other.”
Chisholm assistant coach Chelsey Schmitz said the game plan was getting that ball into Baumgard and Hutchings.
“That was a huge part of it,” Schmitz said. “When the other team doesn’t have the height, we have to use our big girls on the inside. They should be dominating. They’re a good high-low, in-and-out. They see each other nicely.”
Once the Bluestreaks started hitting from the outside, that made things tougher on Carlton.
Hannah Kne finished with 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Amanda Bjortomt had two threes as well and Lola Huhta hit one.
The way things were going, Chisholm didn’t need any shooters on the outside.
“Their zone bugged us a little bit,” Schmitz said. “We didn’t really need the outside shots because our inside girls were doing so well.”
The Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t make the adjustments on either the inside our outside.
“When they start making them, we don’t have the speed to close out,” Hey said. “We had to stick in that zone. We did what we could.
“I’m proud of my girls. We knew it was going to be tough. They could have come in here and been ho-humming it through the game. They came out there and worked hard the whole game. That’s all you can ask.”
Schmitz liked the way her team handled their first playoff contest.
“I thought we had good passing and great teamwork that we’ve been lacking,” Schmitz said. “That made a huge difference in our offense and defense. The last couple of days we focused hard on executing our plays, and knowing what we were doing on the defensive end.”
The Bluestreaks will now play South Ridge on Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena. Game time is 12:30 p.m.
CAR 23 15—38
CHS 54 30—84
Carlton: Madison Asleson 2, Korah Crane 2, Eliza DeCaigny 12, Meg Matarelli 16, Kennedy Siiter 4.
