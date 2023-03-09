CHISHOLM—As the Chisholm High School boys basketball team gets set to open tournament play, the Bluestreaks will be facing double trouble.
That’s because No. 8 seeded Chisholm will be taking on No. 9 seeded South Ridge in a Section 7A first-round contest today, beginning at 6 p.m. on Bob McDonald Court.
The Panthers boast two of the tallest players in the section with 6-foot-9-inch Austin Josephson, who has a big inside presence, and 6-8 Slayton Stroschein, who not only can score on the inside, but he’s a capable 3-point shooter as well.
The Bluestreaks’ defense will be put to the test against those two players.
“We have to do our best to stay in their space,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “They’re hard to shut down, but we have to limit them early with ball pressure. We have to limit their touches.
“That’s the biggest thing. We’ll give them a couple of looks defensively, and make them adjust. Being in their space and limiting them from getting the ball will be the keys.”
Chisholm has played the Panthers twice this season, winning 41-40, then falling 73-58.
“In our first game, we did a better job pressuring those guys, making them shoot tough shots,” Milani said. “In the second game, they made some adjustments. We didn’t close out on Stroschein, and he hit a handful of threes that were the difference.
“He can cut, catch and dunk and finish at the rim. We let him get hot from three, and he can hit them, no question.”
Milani did say his teams’ defensive play has been batter as of late, and it will take another good effort to get past this game.
“We had a tough one against North Woods a week ago, but other than that, our defense in the last week or two has done a nice job, especially pressuring ball handlers,” Milani said. “We have to play out on their guards to limit their ability to get the ball inside.
“We’ll have to be aggressive on their ball handlers and force some turnovers.”
Offensively, Milani will need to get balanced scoring to advance.
“That’s been an issue at times, not knowing or having that guy if we need to get a bucket,” Milani said. “We’ll usually get one guy like July (Abernathy), Shane (Zancauske) or Philip (Barnard), and even Sean (Fleming) and Trent (Forsline).
“We’re not relying on one guys, but we have to be ready on offense. This will be a big task against their defense. We have to figure out what we need to do to clean up our offense.”
