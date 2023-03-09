CHISHOLM—To beat South Ridge, the Chisholm high School boys basketball team had to figure out how to contain Austin Josephson and Slayton Stroschein.
The Bluestreaks did just that, limiting the two Panther seniors to 20 points en route to a 55-54 victory over South Ridge in a Section 7A second-round contest Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.
Neither Josephson and Stroschein hit double figures until the last five minutes of the game, which gave Chisholm the ability to win the game and advance to the quarterfinals Saturday against Deer River at Duluth Denfeld High School. Game time is 10 a.m.
How did the Bluestreaks accomplish that feat?
“Our guys bought into the triangle-and-2,” Milani said. “We had a nice first half defensively. We knew what we wanted to do. You can never shut down two guys like Stroschein and Josephson, but we did a good job of limiting them.
“They hit a couple of shots from the outside, but we made them make those shots, especially down the stretch. They certainly hit those shots. That made it interesting.”
Josephson and Stroschein couldn’t get into the flow of them, but neither could their teammates.
“I wish we could have hit some of our shots in the first half, but I’m from Chisholm, and the environment, we could see it here today,” South Ridge coach Macoy Rudolph said. “You couldn’t even find standing room.
“The kids were a little nervous, but when they finally settled in, that’s when we started showing up. We saw that in the last four minutes of the game.
Chisholm, on the other hand, was completely in the flow of the game.
The Bluestreaks would be led by July Abernathy, but also got some balanced scoring in the first half, taking a 15-point lead into halftime, 35-20.
Not bad for a team that was missing one starter, Shane Zancauske, due to an illness.
That made Hayden Roche, Lawrence Oberg and Ethan Lauzen pick up some of the slack.
“Without Shane tonight, we figured we couldn’t replace him with one guy, but with two or three guys, we could duplicate what he does for us,” Milani said. “Hayden, Lawrence and Ethan kind of did that.
“They all hit shots, big shots, too. They did a nice job stepping up. Ethan has never started a varsity game before, so him stepping up and contributing, and with Lawrence and Hayden coming off the bench, that was big.”
South Ridge needed to step up, but Chisholm was able to keep it at a 15-point lead, 44-29 with 10:30 left to play, then it was 47-35 with 4:34 left in the game.
Right after a timeout, Roche hit a 3-pointer to make it 50-35, but that’s when the Panthers started breaking out their offense.
South Ridge went on a 10-2 run to make it 52-45, then it was 53-48 with 1:35 to play.
The game was getting a little more uncomfortable for Milani’s liking.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit, missing some free throws,” Milani said. “We got a little sloppy in the second half with that lead that we had. I thought we were still executing well, but they made a run.
“We were struggling to find their shooters. They switched it up and went man, and they were all over us. They forced a lot of those turnovers in the second half that otherwise wouldn’t have happened had they stayed in their zone.”
The Bluestreaks made one free throw to make it 54-48, but South Ridge hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-51.
Another Chisholm free throw made it 55-51.
The Panthers had two chances in the final 30 seconds to get closer, but they turned the ball over, taking away that opportunity.
The Bluestreaks did miss two more free throws inside of 10 seconds, then Josephson hit a 3-pointer with one second left to pull South Ridge within one, but it was too little, too late.
“It’s a game of runs,” Rudolph said. “At the end of the day, ours came later rather than sooner. They didn’t make anything easy, nothing easy at all. Coach Milani was on point, switching it up, making us work.
“We didn’t quit. The guys could have, at the half, down 15 said, ‘That’s it. We’re packing it up. Good season,’ but they battled right until the last second. That one-point game shows that.”
Chisholm will play the Warriors, who have the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
“We have to come out with a different defensive plan than we had the last time,” Milani said. “They kind of took it to us in the second half. Some shooters got hot, so we have to make sure we identify their shooters.
“That’s what killed us the last time was the 3-point shot. We have to make sure we’re flying out to the ball, and forcing it out of their shooters hands.”
Those shooters include Ethan Williams, Sam Rahier and Cale Jackson. Rhett Mundt can do some damage in the paint.
“It’s difficult because they have shooters everywhere,” Milani said. “They’re balanced, then with Rhett on the inside, he’s a beast. He’s a football player, so I’m familiar with him from the fall season. They’re the one seed for a reason.
“If we execute our game plan and play well, it’s the playoffs. Anything can happen.”
Milani is hoping his teams’ defense makes a difference again.
“They’re all so skilled, and they’ve played together for so long,” Milani said. “The way we’ve been talking defensively and communicating, especially over the last three weeks, that’s going to be an advantage for us.”
SR 20 34—54
CHS 35 20—55
South Ridge: Ethan Nelson 9, Ashton Neudahl 2, Gavin Willeck 13, Sheen Ralidak 4, Austin Josephson 13, Theodore Yellowrobe 6, Slayton Stroschein 7.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 9, Trent Forsline 3, Lawrence Oberg 6, Hayden Roche 5, July Abernathy 20, Sean Fleming 2, Philip Barnard 10.
Total Fouls: South Ridge 15; Chisholm 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: South Ridge 4-11; Chisholm 7-17; 3-pointers: Nelson 3, Josephson, Yellowrobe 2, Lauzen, Forsline, Oberg 2, Roche, Barnard.
Northland 104,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 49
REMER — Alec Wake had 41 points, including 10 3-pointers, as the Eagles beat the Spartans in the Section 7A second-round game at home Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Northland was Aiden Carlson with 26, including six 3-pointers.
London Roe had 16 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin, including four 3-pointers. Marccus Moore had 11, with three threes.
NK 28 21 — 49
NHS 63 41 — 104
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 5, Marcus Moore 11, Eli McNela 2, LaDainan Evans 7, London Roe 16, Joe Dombrowski 2, Nick Groshong 6.
Northland: Brian Jackson 6, Nolan Carlson 7, Dylan Schwarz 4, Aiden Carlson 26, Alec Wake 41, Liam Wake 7, Jace Jackson 9, Jayden Hardeman 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 7; Northland 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-6; Northland 4-4; 3-pointers: Perryman, Moore 3, Evans, Roe 4, Brian Jackson, Nolan Carlson, Aiden Carlson 6, Alec Wake 10, Liam Wake, Jace Jackson.
