CHISHOLM—To beat South Ridge, the Chisholm high School boys basketball team had to figure out how to contain Austin Josephson and Slayton Stroschein.

The Bluestreaks did just that, limiting the two Panther seniors to 20 points en route to a 55-54 victory over South Ridge in a Section 7A second-round contest Thursday on Bob McDonald Court.

