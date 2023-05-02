CHISHOLM—With an 8-4 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning, it looked like the Chisholm High School softball team was going to come away with a victory.
It wasn’t that simple for the Bluestreaks.
Littlefork-Big Falls scored four times in the seventh to tie, then in the bottom of the inning, Kylee Aultman scored on a wild pitch to give Chisholm a 9-8 victory over the Vikings at Pergol Field.
What looked like a sure victory turned into a stressful victory for the Bluestreaks.
“We had opportunity after opportunity that didn’t pan out,” Chisholm coach Don Quirk said. “We were shooting ourselves in the foot time and time again. We left them in the game, then it starts to snowball.
“It was a stressful game, but we pulled it out in the end. I’m proud of them for that. It’s easy to forget that we haven’t had a single practice outside this year, too. I want to see them succeed.”
It looked like a slugfest early on as Littlefork-Big Falls scored twice in the first on an RBI base hits by Megan Galusha and Rylee Davies, but the Bluestreaks put up three in their half of the first and second innings to take a 6-2 lead.
In the first, Olivia Hutchings slammed a three-run home run, then in the second, Hutchings and Lola Huhta both had RBI ground outs. One run scored on a wild pitch.
“We got those six, but we could have a bunch more runs,” Quirk said. “We can learn from it and move forward. We have some girls that don’t have a lot of experience, so we have to refresh some memories, too.
“We needed to generate most of the power, and we were hitting it right to them. We left them in the game and it got scary.”
The Vikings did get two runs in the third to make it 6-4 as Davis had an RBI double, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice from Alyssa Wimmer, but Chisholm came back with one run in its half of the third on an RBI double by Emma Sundquist.
Bluestreak pitcher Abby Duchene shut the Vikings down through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, then Chisholm made it 8-4 with a run in the sixth on an RBI ground out by Jaicee Kohler.
In the seventh, Duchene got the first out, but Liz Heppner and Cora Gustafson singled. Davis hit a fielder’s choice ground ball, which got Heppner thrown out at third.
Abby Bishop hit a two-run double to make it 8-6, then Wimmer reached on an error to keep the inning and game alive that scored one run to make it 8-7.
Ashley Splett singled to tie the game.
“A couple of times today I thought we were going to be able to finish it,” Quirk said. “It’s early, and we have to learn.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Sundquist singled with one out, then Aultman bunted and reached on an error.
Jolene Quirk hit a fielder’s choice ground ball, then a walk to Duchene loaded the bases.
With Hutchings at the plate, Littlefork-Big Falls pitcher Peyton Grashorn threw a wild pitch.
The ball beat Aultman to the plate, but she knocked it free to score the game-winning run.
“It was fortunate enough for us that they botched that play,” Quirk said. “We gave them opportunities, and they finally gave one back.”
Duchene worked seven innings, allowing eight hits. She struck out eight and walked four.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.