AURORA—The Chisholm High School baseball team got timely hitting en route to a 2-1 victory over North Woods at the Mesabi East Baseball Field Thursday.
Two Bluestreak pitchers allowed just one hit to the Grizzlies, a single by Louis Panichi.
AURORA—The Chisholm High School baseball team got timely hitting en route to a 2-1 victory over North Woods at the Mesabi East Baseball Field Thursday.
Two Bluestreak pitchers allowed just one hit to the Grizzlies, a single by Louis Panichi.
Sean Fleming tossed four innings. He didn’t give up a hit. He struck out 11 and walked four. Dominic Pascuzzi picked up the win, tossing three innings of one-hit ball. He fanned six and walked three.
“We struggled on the mound early, then we got better as the innings wore on,” Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino said. “That was my biggest surprise, struggling right off the bat. I was counting on more strikes.”
Chisholm took a 1-0 lead when Logan Anderson hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, but North Woods came back to tie it with one run in the fifth.
The Bluestreaks took the lead for good in the fifth as Blake Warner doubled, then Fleming followed with an RBI triple.
“Overall, for the first game out for both teams, we both played well,” Provinzino said. “The pitching was good for each team, and the fielding was good for both teams. We both played well for our first game outside.”
Chisholm will take on Rock Ridge today, beginning at 6 p.m.
NW 000 010 0—1 1 2
CHS 000 110 x—2 3 0
North Woods: Ben Kruse (L) and Louis Panichi; Chisholm: Sean Fleming, Dominic Pascuzzi (5th) (W) and Lawrence Oberg; 2B — Blake Warner; 3B — Fleming.
Tennis
Rock Ridge 6.
Hibbing 1
VIRGINIA — The Wolverines swept all four singles matches to beat the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
At No. 1, Jared Delich beat Drew Anderson, 4-6, 6-0, 10-6; at No. 2, Jake Bradach downed Cooper Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-0; at No. 3 — Ryan Manninen beat Tristen Babich, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-8); and at No. 4, Will Peterson beat Christian Dickson 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles. Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio beat Keaton Petrick and Tyler Fisher 6-1, 6-2; and Rory Cope-Robinson and Grant Gerlach downed Brady Fosso and Whittaker Rewertz 6-1, 6-7, 7-3.
Hibbing’s Jack Gabardi and Isiah Hildenbrand beat AJ Roen and Kasey Lamppa 6-2, 7-5.
Rock Ridge 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Jared Delich, RR, def. Drew Anderson, 4-6, 6-0, 10-6; No. 2 — Jake Bradach, RR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Ryan Manninen, RR, Tristen Babich, 7-6 (5); 5-7, 10-8; No. 4 — Will Peteson, RR, def. Christian Dickson, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jack Gabarid-Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. AJ Roen-Kasey Lamppa, 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 — Peyton Bialke-Grady Dimberio, RR, def. Keaton Petrick-Tyler Fisher, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Rory Cope-Robinson-Grant Gerlach, RR, Brady Fosso-Whittaker Rewertz, 6-1, 6-7, 7-3.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.