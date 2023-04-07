VIRGINIA—There’s a lot of rarities in sports like hitting a hole-in-one, bowling a perfect game and tossing a perfect game.
In tennis, there’s one rarity called a golden set where a player doesn’t lose a point during the whole six-point match.
Well, Whittaker Rewertz took that a step further.
The Hibbing seventh-grader not only played a Golden Set but he played a Golden Match, not allowing a point in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Elliam Archambeau as the Bluejackets swept Duluth Marshall 7-0 Friday at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.
Rewertz didn’t lose a game during his match with Archambeau, which is something not even Hibbing coach Gary Conda has seen often.
“It is rare,” Conda said. “It’s probably like getting two holes-in-one, back-to-back. It depends on the player. If the players are more evenly matched or of the same ability, you’re not going to do it.
“I think I’ve seen one Golden Set in high school, but he came off and said he won 48-straight points. That was the entire match. He was gracious about it. He said the other kid hadn’t played much tennis, but still, that means he never defaulted, he never missed a return. It takes a lot to do that. I would have choked somehow.”
Rewertz had never played a varsity match before Thursday against Superior.
In those two matches, Rewertz hasn’t lost a game.
His awareness on the court has caught Conda by surprise.
“That tells me that he’s aware of what’s going on,” Conda said. “That’s something special to tell you the truth, to be that much aware of it in a match. It was a good day for him. We’ll see if he can work his way into the lineup.”
As for the rest of lineup, Drew Anderson downed Landon Wheeler, 6-1, 6-0 at first singles; Cooper Hendrickson beat Daniel Qi 6-0, 6-0 at second singles; and Christian Dickson defeated Drake Johnsrude, 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.
Hibbing only lost one game in the four matches.
In doubles, Jack Gabardi and Tyler Fisher defeated Barret Grim and Liam Perry-Spears, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1; Joey Gabardi and Benny Galli downed Luke Weis and Isaac Ballmer 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2; and Brady Fosso and Samuel Blevins upended Ted Jun and William Ho, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
“We had a couple of matches where we were pushed a little bit,” Conda said. “Drew’s match was a good match to watch. It was a lot closer than what the score was, but Drew got a lot out of this match.
“He’s starting to work a point, finding ways to win the point instead of just hitting without thinking. It was a great day for him.”
If nothing else, the match helped the Bluejackets improve in one area.
“Looking at the big picture, I’m happy with what I’m seeing with our serving,” Conda said. “Everybody is starting to pronate, rotate and get that ball to work a little bit. That was a big part of today watching.
“I could see the improvement we made there. We had some grip problems with the serve. We were using the wrong grip and didn’t quite understand how to get the spin and power in the serve. It was good to see. We’re starting to improve here. There was no pressure on the serve today, so they could actually work on some of that stuff.”
Hibbing 7, Duluth Marshall 0
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Landon Wheeler, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Daniel Qi, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Drake Johnsrude, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Whittaker Rewertz, H, def. Elliam Archambeau, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jack Gabardi-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Barret Grim-Liam Perry-Spears, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Joey Gabardi-Benny Galli, H, def. Luke Weis-Isaac Ballmer, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Brady Fosso-Samuel Blevins, H, def. Ted Jun-William Ho, 6-0, 6-0.
