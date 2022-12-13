HIBBING—Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Chris Hanson has been preaching ball protection.
The last time the Bluejackets played, they turned the ball over 26 times against Duluth Marshall, which in reality, was 26 times Hibbing didn’t get a chance to shoot the ball.
In a 14-point loss, making 10 of those shots may have turned the game around.
The Bluejackets found that out Tuesday, only committing nine turnovers and getting plenty of opportunities to score, en route to a 77-27 victory over Duluth Denfeld at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hanson was happy with the win, but he was more pleased with the way his team took care of the ball.
“When we turn the ball over, it takes away an opportunity for us to score,” Hanson said. “‘When we don’t turn the ball over, we can put up a large number of points. When we take care of the ball, we’re a good-shooting team.
“When we give the ball away too many times and take away opportunities for us to score, it makes things difficult for us. This game proves that if we take care of the ball, we can score and stick around with anybody in our conference and section.”
It did take a while for Hibbing to get in an offensive groove.
Selah Reinertsen connected on two 3-pointers early and the Hunters took an 8-6 lead.
“I think we had a little bit of nerves, and they got in our face,” Hanson said. “You have to give credit to their coach and their team. They came out with a lot of energy and a lot of fire.
“They got in our face right away. It took a bit for us to get adjusted. We settled for shots, and maybe forced it a little too much to start. Once we got into our offense, we used our screens and moved the ball. We found that things were a lot easier for us.”
Once that happened, that two-point deficit turned into a 10-point lead when Reese Aune scored 11 points on two 3-pointers, a three-point play and a deuce. Emma Kivela also nailed a 3-pointer in the run.
In the last five minutes of the half, the Bluejackets went on a 14-2 run to lead by 21 at the half, 38-17.
“You look to extend a little bit,” Hanson said. “When we were working hard, you’re looking for results. We turned up our defensive pressure a little bit, got a couple of steals and got some easy baskets.
“With that, you play with a lot more energy. Our defense turned it up in the second part of that first half. That led to a lot more easy buckets. That’s what allowed us to go on the run.”
Hibbing didn’t have a letdown in the second half, going out on a 12-3 run to put the game out of reach.
“We didn’t let up,” Hanson said. “That’s a thing we have to learn going forward. We’ve been behind going into halftime in every game so far. We learned about how we need to play with a lead.
“You can’t sit back because if Denfeld gets some good opportunities and good shots, they can sneak back in there. We continued to move the ball. We got good shots. That was important for us.”
Aune led the Bluejackets with 24 points. Kivela had 20 and Talia Carlson 11.
Reinertsen had nine points for Denfeld. Alyssa Grammer had seven and Kyra Robinson six.
DD 17 10—27
HHS 38 39—77
Duluth Denfeld: Larisa Miller 3, Kyra Robinson 6, Kayleigh Anderson 2, Alyssa Grammer 7, Selah Reinertsen 9.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 7, Reese Aune 24, Miriam Milani 2, Talia Carlson 11, Jorie Anderson 1, Emma Kivela 20, Rylie Forbord 4, Kate Toewe 8.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 12; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 1-6; Hibbing 7-12; 3-pointers: Grammar, Reinertsen 3, Aune 5, Carlson, Kivela 2.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 7,
Greenway 0
COLERAINE—Brode Fawcett had the three-goal hat trick as the Bluejackets blanked the Raiders at Hodgins-Berardo Arena Tuesday.
Brayden Boyer stopped 18 shots to get his first shutout of the season.
Fawcett had two goals in the first period, then he scored once in the third.
Beau Frider had two, and Keeghan Fink and Logan Gietzen added one each.
Greenway goaltender Ethan Ambuehl had 20 saves.
HC 2 1 4—7
GHS 0 0 0—0
First Period — 1. HC, Broden Fawcett (Beau Frider), pp, 7:33; 2. HC, Fawcett (Frider, Nathan Rud), 16:09.
Second Period — 3. HC, Frider (Christian Dickson, Tyler Raatsi), 3:33.
Third Period — 4. HC, Frider (Fawcett, Tristen Babich), pp, 6:01; 5. HC, Keeghan Fink (Fawcett), 8:43; 6. HC, Logan Gietzen (Nick Ruzich, Dickson), 9:03; 7. HC, Fawcett (Frider), 10:00.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 7-6-5—18; Greenway, Ethan Ambuehl 4-7-9—20.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2; Greenway 4-8.
Girls Hockey
Proctor/Hermantown 11,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
HERMANTOWN—The Mirage scored seven goals in the first period en route to the win over the Bluejackets Tuesday.
Scoring two goals apiece for Proctor/Hermantown were Fairchild and Hooey.
Heitzman, Anick, Thomas, Graves, Burke, LaValley and Steger all had one goal.
Mirage goalie Langley stopped 11 shots to earn the shutout.
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Addison Hess had 48 saves.
HC 0 0 0—0
PH 7 3 1—11
First Period — 1. PH, Heitzman (Thomas, Parendo), 1:34; 2. PH, Fairchild (Anick), 3:03; 3. PH, Anick (Eckstrom, Heitzman), 5:00; 4. PH, Thomas (Graves, Hooey), 7:42; 5. PH, Graves (Burke), 10:56; 6. PH, Fairchild (Steger, Parendo), pp, 14:20; 7. PH, Burke (Graves, Hooey), 15:47.
Second Period — 8. PH, Hooey (Burke, Graves), 3:55; 9. PH, LaValley (Berg, Fairchild), 15:14; 10. PH, Steger (Anick, Berg), 15:54.
Third Period — 11. PH, Hooey (Graves, Gilbertson), 14:00.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 16-17-15—48; Proctor/Hermantown, Langley 7-3-1—11.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2; Proctor/Hermantown 1-2.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 99,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 70
NASHWAUK—Jared Chiabotti poured in 34 points and Jonah Burnett had 30 as the Grizzlies came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Spartans on the road Tuesday.
Marcus Moore had 27 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
