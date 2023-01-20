HIBBING—After falling 6-0 to Hermantown Tuesday, Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wanted to see how his team would respond against North Shore.
The Bluejackets actually gave up a power-play goal in the first three minutes of the game, but after that, Hibbing/Chisholm scored four-unanswered goals en route to an 11-2 victory over the Storm Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Christian Dickson would get the natural hat trick later in the game, and Nathan Rude added two goals, both in that four-goal stretch of the first period.
“I felt like we had something to come back to, and the kids played well,” Rwertz said. “They spread out and moved the puck well. We did a good job getting in front of the net. I was happy.”
Only North Shore got on the board first when Cole Anderson tallied that man-advantage goal just 2:40 into the contest.
“It was a shot from the point, and I think Brayden (Bluejacket goalie Brayden Boyer) got caught looking around the guy on the wrong side,” Rewertz said. “It came in on the short side, so we were down 1-0. The boys responded well. We came out on the next shift, got a puck deep, put a good forecheck on and controlled the zone.
"We moved the puck around well tonight. We picked up the pace after that, and we got pucks deep."
Just over three minutes later, Beau Frider got the equalizer at 5:51 on the power, then Logan Gietzen scored the go-ahead goal at 9:36.
Rude got his two goals at 10:27 and 12:30 to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 4-1 lead.
“What I liked most about it is we played as a team,” Rewertz said. “We moved the puck around nicely. We moved it low-to-high. We went east-and-west. We got pucks through. We did a good job of having bodies in front.
“I was happy with the way we responded.”
North Shore did break that string of goals as Braylen Hoff scored at 13:39 to make it 4-2 heading into the second period.
That goal didn’t have much of an effect on the Bluejackets as they tallied five times in the second 17-minutes of play to send the game into running time in the third period.
Peyton Taylor scored at 1:24; AJ Lehman at 8:53; Drew Anderson at 9:03; and Broden Fawcett at 11:28.
That set the stage for Dickson, who got the final goal of the second period at 13:57 on the power.
Dickson then scored at 2:43 of the third period, then he capped off the night with a goal at 12:56.
All the while, Hibbing/Chisholm stuck to its systems.
“You worry about the guys trying to get points,” Rewertz said. “It’s one of those games where you think you’re going to get some points. The guys did a great job of continuing to play like a team, and it showed.
“It was also a great opportunity to get some of the other guys in the game. I thought (Tyler) Raatsi played outstanding as did (Jace) Kampsula. They did a good job of going out there and doing what we needed them to do.”
Boyer finished with eight saves. Rex Walli played in the third period, stopping one shot.
“It was nice to get Rex in the game in the third to give him some varsity time,” Rewertz said. “It was a complete team effort tonight.”
Storm goalie Zach Bentler had 60 saves.
NS 2 0 0—2
HHS 4 5 2—11
First Period — 1. NS, Cole Anderson (Jacob Carpenter, Jake Stadler), pp, 2:40; 2. H, Beau Frider (Keeghan Fink, Tristen Babich, pp, 5:51; 3. H, Logan Gietzen (Christian Dickson), 9:36; 4. H, Nathan Rude (Broden Fawcett, Fink), 10:27; 5. H, Rude, Peyton Taylor, Dickson), 12:30; 6. NS, Braylen Hoff, 13:39.
Second Period — 7. H, Taylor (Blaydon Kubena-McCue), 1:24; 8. H, AJ Lehman (Kubena-McCue, Christian Edmonds), 8:53; 9. H, Drew Anderson (Jace Kampsula, Jack Gabardi), 9:03; 10. H, Fawcett (Frider, Fink), 11:28; 11. H, Dickson (Edmonds, Lehman), pp, 13:57.
Third Period — 12, H, Dickson (Kubena-McCue, Edmonds), 2:43; 13. H, Dickson, Gietzen), 12:56.
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Zach Bentler 26-19-15—60; Hibbing, Brayden Boyer 0-8-x—8; Rex Walli x-x-1—1.
Penalties—North Shore 4-8; Hibbing 4-8.
Girls Hockey
Duluth Marshall 6,
Hibbing/Chisholm 1
DULUTH—Ilsa Lindaman had two goals as the Hilltoppers beat the Bluejackets at Mars-Lakeview Arena Thursday.
Also scoring for Duluth Marshall were Annie Bachand, Nina Thorson, Meredith Boettcher and Nina Thorson.
Aune Boben had Hibbing/Chisholm lone goal in the third period.
Addison Hess had 47 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Ray Anderson stopped 18 shots for the Hilltoppers.
HC 0 0 1—1
DM 1 3 2—6
First Period — 1. DM, Annie Bachand (Sara Stauber), 2:08.
Second Period — 2. DM, Ilsa Lindaman (Nina Thorson), 3:40; 3. DM, Lindaman (Avery Lian, Sydney Erickson), 6:53; 4. DM, Nina Thorson (Lindaman, Hailey Cummins), 10:52.
Third Period—5. HC, Aune Boben (Abigail Sullivan, Kendal Gustavsson), 4:25; 6. DM, Meredith Boettcher (Bachand), 15:41; 7. DM, Danica Mark (Lindaman), 16:38.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 20-0-27—47; Duluth Marshall, Ray Anderson 8-0-10—18.
Penalties—Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Duluth Marshall 4-8.
Tuesday’s Result
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
CLOQUET—Brayley Merrier scored at 8:24 of hte second period to snap a 0-0 tie, and Araya Kiminski had nine saves for the shutout as the Lumberjacks beat the Bluejackets Tuesday at the Pine Valley Ice Center.
Taylor Wick added a goal in the third period for Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Grace McDowell had 34 saves.
CEC 0 1 1—2
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. CEC, Brayley Merrier (Emily Litchke, Taylor Wick, 8:24.
Third Period — 2. CEC, Wick (Merrier, Emma Welch), 13:31.
Goalie Saves — Grace McDowell 4-21-9—34; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Araya Kiminski 4-1-4—9.
Penalties—Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1-2.
Boys Basketball
Bemidji 82,
Hibbing 28
BEMIDJI—The Lumberjacks defeated the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
No other information was available on the game.
