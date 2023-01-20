HIBBING—After falling 6-0 to Hermantown Tuesday, Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wanted to see how his team would respond against North Shore.

The Bluejackets actually gave up a power-play goal in the first three minutes of the game, but after that, Hibbing/Chisholm scored four-unanswered goals en route to an 11-2 victory over the Storm Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

