HIBBING—What did the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team need to get that first win of the season?
Good goaltending and timely goals.
The Bluejackets got both of those Tuesday as Brayden Boyer stopped 33 shots, and Beau Frider scored 43 seconds into overtime to lift Hibbing/Chisholm to a 2-1 victory over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
After starting out against Grand Rapids and White Bear Lake, Hibbing/Chisholm knew that playing the Lumberjacks wasn’t going to be a piece of cake.
It wasn’t, which is why the win was so special for Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz.
“It’s nice to see them get rewarded,” Rewertz said. “I’ve liked their effort this year, other than in small spurts. We have a tough schedule here early on, and we have to play our best hockey.
“You want to play these good teams and tough teams early to prepare yourself for the stretch run at the end of the year.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton coach Shea Walters was pleased with the way his team played in their first outing of the 2022-23 season, but one problem stook in the Lumberjacks’ way—Boyer.
“That was the story of the game,” Walters said. “We ran into a hot goalie early. We didn’t finish our plays for goals. The pressure mounted, and they capitalized on their opportunities.
“We out-played them in the first, but it kind of swung a little bit in the second. At the end of the day, I feel like we out-played them, but we didn’t score.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton did out-play Hibbing/Chisholm in the first period, winning those 50/50 battles and using strong stick work.
“We weren’t happy with our first,” Rewertz said. “I thought we started off slow. We didn’t win a lot of battles early. We didn’t make good hockey plays. We didn’t get pucks deep. We didn’t generate a forecheck.
“We were working hard, but the mental part of the game wasn’t there early. The plays we normally make, we weren’t quite making, but we hung in there and battled, and got out of that period tied.”
That changed in the second period.
“We told them in between periods to stick to the game plan,” Rewertz said. “We had to win some races and some battles. They responded well in the second.”
That led to the first goal of the game when Broden Fawcett scored at the 6:35 mark to give the Bluejackets a 1-0 lead.
“We won some battles and some races,” Rewertz said. “We started moving our feet a little bit more. We started making plays through the neutral zone. We got pucks deep when we had a chance to.
“We did a better job on our forecheck. We had one guy harder on the puck, and we adjusted to what they were doing.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had some other chances late in the period, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton goalie Caden Kubis kept the score 1-0 after two periods.
“It would have been nice to have one of those go in, so it’s 2-0 going into the third,” Rewertz said. “It didn’t happen, but the kids hung in there.”
That insurance goal would have been nice as the Lumberjacks finally got on the board at the 4:42 mark of the third period when Alex Kazel was able to slide the puck past Boyer.
Was that the spark Cloquet/Esko/Carlton needed?
“That’s what we were looking for,” Walters said. “We had so many Grade A’s before that, we figured that if we broke the ice maybe we would start pouring it on a little bit. It didn’t happen.
“Their goalie played well.”
The Bluejackets did take a penalty at the 13:47 mark of the third period, but Hibbing/Chisholm was able to kill it off to send the game into that extra session.
It took a lot of sacrifice to get that penalty killed.
“There were some great blocked shots, Beau diving at the puck,” Rewertz said. “That’s what it takes. We have tremendous character in that locker room, guys that are willing to sacrifice their bodies to make plays.
“We got that tonight.”
And Frider would be rewarded for his efforts on the offensive end.
A long lead pass to Fawcett was a little too long, but Keeghan Fink chased it down behind the Lumberjack net.
He sent a pass into the slot where Frider was standing, and he one-timed it past Kubis for the game-winner.
“We overskated the puck twice, then it ended up in their net,” Rewertz said. “It jumped over one of their D’s sticks, and we happened to be lucky. Beau was in the right place at the right time, and he was able to find the back of their net.”
Kubis stopped 22 shots.
“Other than the fact that we didn’t win, I liked a lot of what we did,” Walters said. “We had a couple simple mistakes, and in overtime, you can’t have a mistake or else it’s in the back of the net.
“It’s something to build on. We did a lot of good things. We just didn’t win. We didn’t put the puck in the net, and they did.”
CEC 0 1 0 0—1
HC 0 1 0 1—1
First Period—No scoring.
Second Period—1. HC, Broden Fawcett (Keeghan Fink, Christian Edmonds), 6:35.
Third Period—2. CEC, Alex Kazel, 4:42.
Overtime—3. HC, Beau Frider (Fink, Fawcett), :43.
Goalie Saves—Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Caden Kubis 5-9-8-0—22; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 12-13-7-1—33.
Penalties—Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 64,
Hibbing 35
GRAND RAPIDS—The Bluejackets only trailed by 13 at the half, but the Thunderhawks rolled to 35 points in the second half to pick up the win at home Tuesday.
Taryn Hamling led the way with 25 points, followed by Jessika Lofstrom with 15.
Hibbing was led by Reese Aune with nine points. Tiffany Davis had seven, and Emma Kivela six.
HHS 16 19—35
GR 29 35—64
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 7, Reese Aune 9, Talia Carlson 2, Jorie Anderson 3, Emma Kivela 6, Emery Maki 2, Rylee Forbord 4, Kate Toewe 2.
Grand Rapids: Jada Morgan 5, Katelyn Jarntgaard 5, Kyra Giffen 4, Jessika Lofstrom 15, Taryn Hamling 25, Braya LaPlant 9, Reiley Leppanen 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 10; Grand Rapids NA; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 6-14; Grand Rapids 6-8; 3-pointers: Aune, Morgan, Lofstrom 3, Hamling 7, LaPlant 1.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 7,
International Falls 0
INT’L. FALLS—The Bluejackets got two goals from Aune Boben and Brynn Babich, and three from three-different players en route to the win over the Broncos at Bronco Arena Tuesday.
Kendal Gustavsson scored at 9:29 of the first period, then Abigail Sullivan and Aune Boben scored at 9:58 and 11:06, respectively.
Panella Rewertz scored a power-play goal at 3:49 of the second period, Boben at 8:30 and Brynn Babich at 11:09 on the power play.
In the third period, Babich scored her second power-play goal of the game at 4:11.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Grace McDowell stopped 10 shots to earn her first varsity shutout.
International Falls goaltender Mara Pelland had 57 saves.
HC 3 3 1—7
IF 0 0 0—0
First Period—1. HC, Kendal Gustavsson (Aune Boben), 9:29; 2. HC, Abigail Sullivan, 9:58; 3. HC, Boben, 11:06.
Second Period—4. HC, Panella Rewertz (Monroe Rewertz, Sullivan), pp, 3:49; 5. Boben (Madison St. George), 8:30; 6. HC, Brynn Babich (Trista Warmbold), pp, 11:09.
Third Period—7. Babich (Warmbold, Sullivan), pp, 4:11.
Goalie Saves—Hibbing/Chisholm, Grace McDowell 6-2-2—10; International Falls, Mara Pelland 25-25-7—57.
Penalties—Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; International Falls 4-8.
