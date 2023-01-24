HIBBING—It was an odd game time for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team, so the Bluejackets started slow against Duluth Marshall.
It took Hibbing/Chisholm about 17 minutes to warm up, but the Bluejackets did just enough to get past the Hilltoppers as Brayden Boyer recorded this third shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory Monday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm did have a pre-skate before the game, but the Bluejackets were taken out of their normal routine.
“It was a Monday game, and we don’t play many Monday games,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “The kids had the day off (from school), and sometimes that plays a role in how you prepare and get ready for a game.
“Typically, during Monday practices, we get better as the practice goes on. I thought we had a slow start, but I thought we responded well in the second period.”
It was a fast-paced game during the first period as both teams raced up-and-down the ice.
Hibbing/Chisholm put 10 shots on Marshall goalie Heikki Forder, while the Hilltoppers put nine shots on Boyer.
The only difference was the Bluejackets were able to find the back of the net when Jace Kampsula won a faceoff draw and put a direct shot on Forder. It deflected off his arm and into the net at 7:51 to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 1-0 lead.
When the second period started, the Bluejackets started to get their feet underneath them as they peppered Forder with 20 shots on net.
Two of those found the back of the net when Beau Frider scored at 3:30, then Jack Gabardi tallied a power-play goal at 9:31 to make it 3-0.
“We handled pucks better, and we got better on the forecheck,” Rewertz said. “One guy went hard. We moved the puck well in the offensive zone from low to high. We spread out their defensive coverage.
“We got bodies to the front and pucks to the net. We did the little things we needed to do to have success.”
Getting that power-play goal was huge, according to Rewertz.
“We got a power-play goal, so that’s always a good thing when you’re moving the pucks around, which allowed us to score on the power play,” Rewertz said.
Hibbing/Chisholm also killed off two Marshall man-advantage situations.
“I thought we defended well on the kill,” Rewertz said. “We did a good job of swarming and taking away time-and-space for them on the power play, and Boyer played outstandingly.”
The Bluejackets needed Boyer in the third period as the Hilltoppers went on the offensive.
The Hibbing/Chisholm senior made several acrobatic saves to keep Marshall, which had 21 shots on goal in the final 17 minutes of play, off of the board.
“He’s been outstanding all year,” Rewertz said. “He’s been the backbone for us. When you get into playoff time, you need that guy who can steal a game for you. He’s definitely been that guy for us.”
That onslaught started in the first minute of the period when the Hilltoppers broke down on a 2-on-0 after a turnover at the blueline.
“I don’t think we started the period well,” Rewertz said. “You have a 3-0 lead, so we talked to the boys about coming out and being ready. I thought we played on our heels in the third period, but as the period went on, we got better.
“We have to clean that part of our game up. We have to play 51 minutes of hockey.”
Hibbing/Chisholm has seven more regular-season games to clean that up.
“When you get into playoff time, teams are going to come at you hard,” Rewertz said. “The deeper you get, the better the competition. We have to play 51 minutes in those games to close them out.”
Boyer finished with 33 saves. Forder had 44 stops.
DM 0 0 0—0
HC 1 2 1—4
First Period—1. HC, Jace Kampsula, 7:51.
Second Period—2. HC, Beau Frider (Keeghan Fink), 3:30; 3. HC, Jack Gabardi (Christian Dickson, Nathan Rude), pp, 9:31.
Third Period—4. HC, AJ Lehman (Frider, Tristen Babich), 9:52.
Goalie Saves—Duluth Marshall, Heikki Forder 9-20-15—44; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 10-2-21—33.
Penalties—Duluth Marshall 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 79,
McGregor 28
CHISHOLM—Tresa Baumgard poured in 39 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Mercuries on Bob McDonald Court Monday.
Hannah Kne added 18 points for Chisholm.
Courtney Gauthier had eight points for McGregor. Josee Kellerman finished with seven.
MHS 11 17—28
CHS 52 27—79
McGregor: Josee Kellerman 7, Courtney Gauthier 8, Violet Brekke 3, Emma Henderson 5, Claire Geyen 2, Ava Guida 3.
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 8, Hannah Kne 18, Jezirae Flack 2, Amanda Bjortomt 7, Josie Baumgard 1, Olivia Hutchings 4, Tresa Baumgard 39.
Total Fouls: McGregor NA; Chisholm NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: McGregor NA; Chisholm NA; 3-pointers: Kne 2.
Greenway 53,
Littlefork-Big Falls 17
COLERAINE—Klara Finke had 14 points as the Raiders beat the Vikings at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Chloe Hansen and Hannah Fawcett both had eight points for Greenway.
Kora Gustafson finished with seven points to lead Littlefork-Big Falls.
LBF 8 7—15
GHS 37 16—53
Littlefork-Big Falls: Megan Galusha 4, Ellie Wendt 4, Kora Gustafson 7.
Greenway: Klara Finke 14, Olivia Klamm 2, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 2, Emma Lane 2, Alyizzia Roy 4, Chloe Hansen 8, Kacie Eiden 2, Talia Saville 6, Lydia Johannsen 3, Hannah Fawcett 8.
otal Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 15; Greenway 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 1-2; Greenway 4-12; 3-pointers: Hansen 2, Saville.
