HIBBING—It was an odd game time for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team, so the Bluejackets started slow against Duluth Marshall.

It took Hibbing/Chisholm about 17 minutes to warm up, but the Bluejackets did just enough to get past the Hilltoppers as Brayden Boyer recorded this third shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory Monday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments