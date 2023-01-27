HIBBING—Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano wasn’t sure what he was going to get during his dual meet with Superior.
The Bluejacket mentor has his heavy hitters—Ben Phillips, Mathew Phillips, Ben Riipinen and Luke Pocquette—but he was looking for more.
Veneziano got what he wanted, and it made his team a little stronger in the process as Hibbing swam past the Spartans by the score of 100-85 Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The Phillips brothers and Pocquette did what they were supposed to do, but Veneziano got outstanding performances from Wylie Stenson and Alex Hanegmon to add more strength to his upper-echelon swimmers.
Stenson swam the 500 freestyle for the first time this season and won with a time of 5:49.15. He also won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.27.
Hanegmon swam the 200 freestyle and won it with a time of 2:09.58.
“Wylie had himself a great meet,” Veneziano said. “His attitude about doing whatever it takes to help the team is fantastic. I appreciate what Wylie accomplished. Alex, too. He got his first first-place finish in a dual meet, and his fly looked sharp
“Both Wylie and Alex did a great job, and it’s the guys like that that we need to help take this team forward. We have the same crew of guys that have to do yeoman duty, and they’re good at it. It’s the guys like Alex and Wylie that we need to come around and step up. They did a good job today.”
Veneziano has been looking for more depth all season, but this was better than that.
“Instead of being the depth guys, just pitching in, they took it to another level of being your next-level guys,” Veneziano said. “The rest of the team kind of started filling in the void that they’re leaving now.
“Things are going well for us. I applaud our divers for doing what they did. They were also good. It was a good, all-around team meet, but the stuff we needed to have happen, like guys stepping up and moving to the next level, are starting to do that.”
Those divers, Tyler Fosso and Cole Hughes, placed first and second, respectively, with 230.75 points and 196.25.
As far as the top four, Ben Phillips won the 50 freestyle in 22.76 and the 100 butterfly in 56.38. Mathew Phillips was second in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, behind Stenson.
Pocquette was second in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Riipinen was absent from the meet, which is why Stenson and Hanegmon were so valuable.
“They had to, otherwise this meet wasn’t going to go our way,” Veneziano said. “We swam well, and did what we set out to do. I thought this was a meet we could win, but I also knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
“The one thing I did tell them is that we were looking at this as a dual meet that we wanted to do well. We don’t have many contests before regions to get the seed times, get the experience to make the lineup changes we need to be successful in the postseason. This was a major step toward the postseason. It happened to come with a win and some good performances.”
Stenson, Pocquette, Ben Phillips and Christian Massich teamed to win the 200 medley relay in 1:49.58; Pocquette, Mathew Phillips, Hughes and Hanegmon won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.97; and Ben Phillips, Hanegmon, Stenson and Mathew Phillips won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:43.41.
Superior got two wins from Paolo Pagnucci in the 200 individual medley (2:16.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.10).
Hibbing 100, Superior 85
200 medley relay — 1. Wylie Stenson, Luke Pocquette, Ben Phillips, Christian Massich), 1:49.58; 2. Superior (Connor Kittelson, Paolo Pagnucci, Joe Duzell, Evan DeMars), 1:56.92; 3. Superior (Arthur Pfeil, Danny Schnell, Will Monroe, Noah Krieg), 2:01.70.
200 freestyle — 1. Alex Hanegmon, H, 2:09.58; 2. Pocquette, H, 2:13.22; 3. Eli Benson, S, 2:14.85.
200 individual medley — 1. Pagnucci, S, 2:16.66; 2. Mathew Phillips, H, 2:18.13; 3. Nolan Bird, S, 2:29.40.
50 freestyle — 1. Ben Phillips, H, 22.76; 2. Duzell, S, 24.38; 3. DeMars, S, 26.45.
Diving — 1. Tyler Foss, H 230.75; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 196.25; 3. Wyatt Tischler, S, 109.50.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Phillips, H, 56.38; 2. Monroe, S, 1:01.45; 3. Benson, S, 1:05.41.
100 freestyle — 1. Bird, S, 56.66; 2. Kittelson, S, 58.94; 3. DeMars, S, 59.00.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:49.15; 2. Duzell, S, 6:04.90; 3. Tim Ranta, H, 6:34.60.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Mathew Phillips, Hughes, Hanegmon), 1:42.97; 2. Superior (Benson, DeMars, Bird, Krieg), 1:45.94; 3. Hibbing (Massich, Ben Zollar, Caleb Buus, Ranta), 1:56.01.
100 backstroke — 1. Stenson, H, 1:02.27; 2. Mathew Phillips, H, 1:04.70; 3. Kittelson, S, 1:08.97
100 breaststroke — 1. Pagnucci, S, 1:07.10; 2. Pocquette, H, 1:10.69; 3. Wyld Wittkopf, S, 1:21.17.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Ben Phillips, Hanegmon, Stenson, Mathew Phillips), 3:43.41; 2. Superior (Benson, Bird, Duzell, Pagnucci), 3:47.17; 3. Superior (Danny Schnell, Ethan Trapp, Kittelson, Monroe), 4:14.48.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.