VIRGINIA—The Hibbing softball team plated runs in every inning including six over the last two to power their way past Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, 12-4.
Picking up the 7AAA and Lake Superior Conference win, Bluejackets head coach Kadee Vesledahl said she was overall positive on how her squad performed.
“I was just happy how we did hit the ball today,” Vesledahl said. “Go up there with confidence and a little swag and bust it open. We needed that.”
The Hunters struck first, plating one in the top off the first inning off of Hibbing pitcher Riley Forbord. Elle Davis reached after being hit by a pitched and moved to third on consecutive fielder’s choices. An error charged to the ‘Jackets infield let her come home to score.
Hibbing’s bats, however, were working early and often. Aune Boben reached on a leadoff bunt single in the bottom of the first.
Emma Kivela then reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and moved to third on a fly out from Kendal Gustavsson. She came around to score when Forbord bashed one to right field.
Hibbing added another run in the second when Addison Fisher singled to center to drive home Grace McDowell, 2-1.
Keeping the runs coming, the Bluejackets made it 4-1 in the bottom of the third when Maddie St. George ripped a two-run homer over the right-center field fence.
“She needed that,” Vesledahl said. “She finally got mad enough to put it out. She took it off the first pitch and that was our adjustment. As a former pitcher, my first pitch is normally a strike so our girls just needed to unleash on it and she listened to that.”
Denfeld got one run back in the top of the fourth but Hibbing added two more to stretch out their lead. Boben brought one runner home with a single up the right side before a walk to Kivela created some chaos on the bases. Boben used that chaos to come home for the score, 6-2.
The Hunters tried to stop the bleeding with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but the Bluejackets kept pouring it on, plating two more runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.
In the fifth, Jenna LaMusga ripped a two-RBI single to right to keep the hit parade going. She brought home St. George and Monroe Rewertz, both of whom reached earlier on singles.
In the sixth, Boben got things going with a double to center before Kivela singled to put runners on the corners. Gustavsson brought one home with a single up the left side. The Denfeld defense couldn’t keep up late and more errors allowed the final three runs to come in.
“It was coming up with the mindset of hitting and getting our girls out of the heat,” Vesledahl said of the fifth and sixth. “Let’s get things moving. Our girls answered back and we spent all of practice Wednesday hitting and it showed.”
Giving up just the four runs, Vesledahl said Forbord pitched a solid game and got better as the innings went by.
“She did good. She settled down after a bit. She’s thrown a couple other games for us but it’s different when you throw in the cold and now we’re in the heat. I thought she did great. She kept her cool and did her thing.”
With the weather potentially staying warm for the rest of the season, Vesledahl hopes her team comes prepared to play in different conditions compared to the beginning of the season.
“We’re going to find out how they respond. We were so used to being inside and now we’re here. We have to adapt and hopefully keep it going.”
Picking up the LSC and 7AAA win, Vesledahl thinks this game gives her team a boost heading into the end of the season.
“It gives us confidence and a little mojo with playoffs coming fast. A game like this can keep our name in the mix.”
