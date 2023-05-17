HIBBING—Last season, the Hibbing High School boys tennis team got knocked off in the Section 7A semifinals by Hermantown.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda is hoping that doesn’t happen again.
Hibbing will be taking on the Hawks in a Section 7A semifinal match up today, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Tennis Courts, weather permitting.
If the matches have to be moved inside, they will take place at the Virginia Tennis andn Pickleball Club, beginning around noon.
Conda knows all too well what happened last season, so he’s making sure that lightning doesn’t strike. Hermantown beat the Bluejackets 4-3 last year.
“That’s what I’m trying to impress upon these guys, but we’re ready for the challenge,” Conda said. “We’re not looking past Hermantown by any means. We have to come to play, especially at home. I think we’re going to go stronger in singles, so they will have to take a singles match from us.
“If we play like we’re capable of playing, we shouldn’t have a problem.”
Why is Conda so confident in his singles lineup?
“We have four players that are better than Hermantown’s four players, so putting them at one, two, three and four singles makes sense, but it’s not always a sure thing either,” Conda said. “They could have a bad day, so we’ll need to win one of the doubles to give us a cushion.”
Like every team, the weather has hampered Hibbing’s ability to get outside and practice on a normal schedule.
That limited practice time hasn’t allowed Conda to get a set lineup.
“There haven’t been many outdoor practices, so we’re still playing challenge matches this week,” Conda said. “We’re still not settled on what kids are going to start, but that’s a weather issue for every team.”
Those challenge matches have muddled up Conda’s decisions on who to start.
“Those challenges are for the bottom three or four of our lineup,” Conda said. “It looks like a couple of guys have improved, and they might be moving into the lineup. We’ll find out today.”
Conda isn’t sure what the Hawks will do with their lineup, but in a previous meeting between the two teams, the Bluejackets had a 4-1 lead before the weather cancelled the match.
“They were missing one of their better players, and we weren’t,” Conda said. “That will even things up, but I feel confident in them. We have improved immensely in the doubles this year.
“The thing about it is the other team has to be deep to beat us there, regardless if it’s one, two or three doubles. They all have a chance to win against every team. They might not be dominating, but they will be solid.”
