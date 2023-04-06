HIBBING—Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda didn’t know much about Superior, so he needed his Bluejackets to go out there and play their game.
As it turned out, Hibbing didn’t have much to worry about as the Bluejackets only gave up two games in singles en route to a 7-0 victory over the Spartans Thursday at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.
It was total domination by Drew Anderson, Cooper Hendrickson, Christian Dickson and first-time varsity player Whittaker Rewertz.
“I saw a lot of improvement, singles and doubles,” Conda said. “We were way more aggressive in singles. We were attacking the net more and making things happen. We had a seventh-grader that got out there and played at fourth singles.
“I hadn’t had the chance to see him play yet, and he did a great job.”
That seventh-grader was Rewertz, who dispatched Ryan Williams Jr. by the scores of 6-0, 6-0.
“He’s athletic, and he seems to ready the ball well,” Conda said. “He’s in the right place at the right time. He needs to get a little stronger, but there’s a lot of skill there.”
At No. 1 singles, Anderson overpowered Deadrick Nikoi 6-0, 6-1.
“Drew is starting to do what he needs to do, elevating his game,” Conda said. “He’s taking short balls. He’s coming in and putting pressure on now. His serve was working well in the first set, but it fell off in the second set.
“There’s a lot of positives there.”
At second singles, Hendrickson had little trouble with Jordan Hoffman, winning 6-0, 6-0.
“Cooper, it was one of those days where he couldn’t miss his forehand,” Conda said. “He always has a big serve, so he had a great day on the court.
At third singles, Dickson beat Allen Nelson 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, the twosome of Tyler Fisher and Jack Gabardi would beat Vincent Theis and Dylan Urbanick 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, and it looked like both the second and third doubles teams might end their matches early, but that didn’t happen.
Joey Gabardi and Benny Galli won an easy 6-1, first set over Adrian Sakuray and Kevin Phu, but the Superior duo came back with a vengeance and took lead in set two.
Galli and Gabardi would rebound, however, to take a 6-4 victory at No. 2.
At No. 3, Brady Fosso and Sam Blevins won a 6-0 first set over Aaron Moen and Ty Soderland, but the two Spartans took a 5-1 lead in set two.
Fosso and Blevins came back to win 7-5.
“It was mostly nerves,” Conda said. “They got a little bit tight, and tried to be too perfect. They started missing and got nervous. That’s natural. We had a little discussion about it. They calmed down a little bit, and got back to the basics.
“That’s when the game started coming back again.”
The Bluejackets take on Duluth Marshall, beginning at noon at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.
Hibbing 7, Superior 0
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Deadrick Nikoi, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Jordan Hoffman, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Allen Nelson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Whittaker Rewertz, H, def. Ryan Williams Jr., 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.