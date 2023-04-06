HIBBING—Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda didn’t know much about Superior, so he needed his Bluejackets to go out there and play their game.

As it turned out, Hibbing didn’t have much to worry about as the Bluejackets only gave up two games in singles en route to a 7-0 victory over the Spartans Thursday at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments