HIBBING—The last time out, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team lost their defensive presence against Duluth Marshall, and the Hilltoppers made the Bluejackets pay for it.
Hibbing coach Chris Hanson is hoping his team takes that to heart as the Bluejackets prepare to play Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 7:15 p.m. today at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Marshall hit double-digit 3-pointers in that game, so that defensive presence has to reappear for the Bluejackets.
“If we’re not getting stops, it doesn’t make a difference how many points we put on the board, if we let them score everytime down the floor,” Hanson said. “It’s about playing on both ends of the floor.
“We have to make sure that when we do get an initial stop, we need that defensive rebound to close out that possession.”
The Hunters, who are 1-4 this season, have been struggling the past few seasons as they try to rebuild the program.
That fact isn’t even first and foremost on Hanson’s mind.
“We approach it like every-other game,” Hanson said. “We have to go in there and play our game. We need to get good shots. They’re not going to come in here and let us get anything easy.
“They’re going to come in here and fight for everything. We have to play our game, get shots that are within our offense and not get too pretty.”
The one part of Hibbing’s game that has improved is its post play. Kate Toewe has been a pleasant surprise in the middle, especially after a 20-point performance against the Hilltoppers.
“She’s coming into her own, doing a lot of nice things,” Hanson said. “That gives us a nice two-headed attack that if the shots aren’t falling from the outside, she’s somebody we can count on on the inside to get us a tough bucket.
“She’s there to pick up the slack in the rebounding department. As many of those she can pick up, that’s better for us. She’s come along in these last two years and gotten more comfortable in finding the right spaces.”
Toewe’s points have either come from offensive putbacks or just getting position on the inside and going to the basket.
“When she gets an offensive rebound, I keep harping on her to get rid of that dribble after she gets it in the post,” Hanson said. “She’s going to keep working hard from block-to-block.
