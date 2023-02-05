HIBBING—First halves of games haven’t treated the Hibbing High School girls basketball team well.
The Bluejackets will sometimes start slow, but they begin picking things up later in the game.
That’s been the case the past few games, and it happened again Saturday as Hibbing defeated North Branch 41-21 on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The second half was a far cry from the first 17 minutes where the Bluejackets only scored 15 first-half points.
Why such a low point total?
Maybe because the Bluejackets usually play their games at the high school, plus it was Senior Day.
“‘We were getting great shots, but they weren’t falling,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “Maybe it was the new environment. We come over here and with all of the festivities before, we were gripping it a little too tight.
“We went into halftime and relaxed a little bit. We came out a little looser. We started to gel a little bit more. We move the ball more. We were getting those same good shots, but they were starting to fall for us.”
Something clicked between that 10-minute rest period between halves.
The Vikings, who only scored 10 points in the first half, cut the deficit to four, 18-14, but Hibbing then went on a 19-0 run to take a 37-14 lead with just over 10 minutes to play in the game.
Jorie Anderson, Emma Kivela, Reese Aune, Kate Toewe and Miriam Milani all contributed to the run.
“We came out with some fire in the second half,” Hanson said. “We have to put two halves together, but I thought our defense played well in the first half. We could have rebounded better, but to hold them to 10 points in the first half, we just needed a couple more to fall.
“Luckily, we increased that gap right at the beginning of the second half with a little energy. We didn’t have to look back.”
The key was sticking to the offensive game plan.
“It was just being patient,” Hanson said. “We were getting good shots. You never want to tell them not to shoot. I liked the looks we were getting. I didn’t think we were as aggressive in the first half as we tend to be.
“We tend to get teams into foul trouble in the first half by attacking the basket. We settled a little too often for outside shots. The adjustment was running our offense and being patient enough to where we’re getting a layup or a good look. We were forcing it too much in the first half.”
The other key was containing Ella Kuhlman.
The North Branch sophomore poured in at least 30 points last year against the Bluejackets, This time, she only had five.
“Tthat was our focus, to not let her get started,” Hanson said. “We have a tendency to let 3-point shooters knock down a couple and get comfortable.I thought we did a nice job defensively of talking and making her more uncomfortable.
“We didn’t let her knock down her first two to get started.”
That second half is what Hanson wants to see the playoffs approach.
“When we’re talking and we’re rebounding on defense, we can compete with anybody in our section,” Hanson said. “It’s those two key elements to make sure we’re executing every single time, for all 36 minutes.”
Hibbing was led by Aune with 14 points. Kate Toewe had seven, and Kivela six.
Johanna Bartkey had eight for the Vikings. Hailey Diaz finished with seven.
NB 10 11—21
HHS 15 26—41
North Branch: Johanna Bartkey 8, Ella Kuhlman 5, Hailey Diaz 7, Payton Staneart 1.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 4, Reese Aune 14, Miriam Milani 5, Jorie Anderson 4, Emma Kivela 6, Emery Maki 1, Kate Toewe 7.
Total Fouls: North Branch 14; Hibbing 19; Fouled Out: Katelyn Lattimore, Bartkey; Free Throws: North Branch 6-13; Hibbing 10-15; 3-pointers: Kuhlman, Aune 2, Milani, Kivela 2.
Men’s Basketball
Minnesota North-Hibbing 78,
Fond du Lac 63
CLOQUET—Ray Washington-Battle Jr. scored 23 points as the Cardinals beat the Thunder in an MCAC Northern Division contest Saturday.
Schuyler Pimentel added 20 points for Minnesota North-Hibbing, and Shawn Brown Jr. pitched in with 16.
Jehoiada Goins had 22 points for Fond du Lac. Tahj Jenkins added 15 points, and Kaimana Preza hit double figures with 10.
MN-H 39 39—78
FDL 35 28—63
MN-H: Shawn Brown Jr. 16, Owen Smith 8, Nick Moore 2, Ramaj Gordon 8, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 23, Schuyler Pimentel 20, Sam Serna 1.
Fond du Lac: Sean Millsaps 5, Kaimana Preza 10, Tahj Jenkins 15, Jehoiada Goins 22, Damien Franklin 2, Christopher Jordan 7, Kaden Hanson 2.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Hibbing 13; Fond du Lac 23; Fouled Out: Gordon; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Hibbing 18-27; Fond du Lac 11-15; 3-pointers: Brown Jr. 2, Smith 2, Gordon, Pimentel, Millsaps, Preza, Jenkins 3, Jordan.
Dakota County 100,
MN-Hibbing 69
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS—Dontray Johnson had 26 points as Blue Knights beat the Cardinals Wednesday in MCAC action.
Also hitting double figures for Dakota County were Ousseynou Ngorn with 15, Keenan Jones 13 and Josh Ward 12.
Minnesota North-Hibbing was led by Washington-Battle Jr. with 17 points, Pimentel 14 and Ramaj Gordon 10.
MN-H 29 40—69
DC 48 52—100
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Shawn Brown Jr. 5, Nick Moore 3, Ramaj Gordon 10, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 17, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Alvin Judd 4, Sam Serna 3, Conor Goggin 8, Colten Pagnac 5.
Dakota County: Ousseynou Ngom 15, Josh Lewis 8, Dontray Johnson 26, Josh Ward 12, Keenan Jones 13, D’sean Larkins 8, Jeremy Wanguhu 8, Trevor Heidish 6, Helder Semedo 4.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Hibbing 8; Dakota County 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Hibbing 9-17; Dakota County 1-7; 3-pointers: Moore, Gordon, Serna, Goggin 2, Johnson 4, Jones 3, Wanguhu 2, Heidish 2.
Central Lakes 90,
MN-Hibbing 74
BRAINERD—Michael Scott had 18 points as the Raiders beat the Cardinals Friday in MCAC action.
Anthony Burch chipped with 17 points, and Langston Binns and David Hosea both had 11.
Washington-Battle Jr. led Minnesota North-Hibbing with 24 points. Pimentel had 14 and Conor Gogin 11.
MN-H 24 50—74
CL 41 49—90
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Shawn Brown Jr. 5, Nick Moore 2, Ramaj Gordon 6, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 24, Schuyler Pimentel 14, Alvin Judd 6, Sam Serna 6, Conor Goggin 11.
Central Lakes: Carrson Jones 7, Anthony Burch 17, Langston Binns 11, David Feliz 6, Michael Scott 18, Ike Ugonna 2, TJ Kornbaum 7, David Jackson 5, Broden Fleisher 6, David Hosea 11.
Total Fouls: Minnesota North-Hibbing 22; Central Lakes 21; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Minnesota North-Hibbing 20-30; Central Lakes ; 3-pointers: Gordon, Washington-Battle Jr., Pimentel, Serna 2, Goggin 3, Jones, Burch 2, Binns 2, Fleisher 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.