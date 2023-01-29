HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls basketball team is learning how to win, and the Bluejackets took a big step forward Friday.
Hibbing held off a furious Menagha charge late in the second half en route to a 45-40 victory over the Braves at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Last Tuesday, the Bluejackets let a 15-lead against Hermantown slip away mainly due to missing 14 free throws in the game.
This time, Hibbing hit those free throws down the stretch to hold on to the lead.
“In the last two years, in those close games, we’ve learned a lot,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “It paid off a little bit more down the stretch. We were a little more confident with the ball. We still have a ways to go in making sure we’re running an offense and waiting for a good shot.
“Our answer compared to where we were on Tuesday was night-and-day. That was good to see. You’re always looking for us to learn from our mistakes. I thought we did a good job of proving we learned from Tuesday.”
The first half went back-and-forth, with neither team being able to take control, but Menagha would lead 24-21 at the half.
That wasn’t bad, according to Hanson.
“I liked our defense,” Hanson said. “When you hold a team like that that shoots it well to 24 points… I thought we rebounded well. Tiffany (Davis) had nine rebounds. We’ve talked about closing out possessions by getting stops and rebounds.
“I thought we did a much better job of limiting their second-chance opportunities, then going the other way and taking care of it.”
Braves’ coach Cody Pulju was missing his two post players due to injury, but he thought his offense balanced.
“We had multiple people scoring and making plays,” Pulju said. “We had our starting five in there, and we were trying to find some rhythm with that crew. We got into a little foul trouble at the end of the first half.
“We’re starting four sophomores, so we’re trying to piece things together right now, and our offensive flow is not there. We have a bunch of hard-working girls, and they get after it.”
Unfortunately for Menagha, the second half didn’t start out on a great note.
Hibbing, however, picked up its play going on a 14-2 run in the first 7:30 of the half to lead 35-26.
“We came out at halftime with a lot of confidence,” Hanson said. “We had some good possessions by staying in our offense, moving the ball and waiting for a good one to come.
“When you look at how our bench players, with Emma getting into foul trouble, for Miriam (Milani) and Talia (Carlson) to step up, it showed our depth. We had quite a few people in the scoring column. We came out with energy. I thought we put two halves together for the first time in a while.”
The Braves only scored four more points in the next two minutes as the Bluejackets led 39-30 with 6:22 left in the game.
“We couldn’t find a rhythm in the second half,” Pujlu said. “We had some shots that rattled in-and-out. We couldn’t get a bucket to drop at the right time. We gave them close to a 10-0 run to get down nine, and we couldn’t recover.
“We were battling. We were getting stops, but we couldn’t put the ball in the hole. It’s our inexperience, so we’ve had those scoring droughts. It’s a lack of flow and balance on offense, which hurts us.”
Even though Hibbing was leading, the Bluejackets didn’t take advantage of the fact they held Menagha to just eight points 13 minutes into the second half.
“We were a little impatient offensively,” Hanson said. “I thought we were forcing a few too many things. We have to understand that when girls are in our face, we can’t sit back and let them push us around.
“At the same point, we still have to go and attack, even if we have a lead. You hang on for that little bit, and luckily, our defense kept us in it. We rebounded the ball, otherwise, that could have turned. I thought we responded well.”
Menagha didn’t die. The Braves picked up their defensive intensity and got back in the game.
“Our girls, we take pride in our halfcourt defense, Pulju said. “We were grinding. We had mismatches all over the place. We were giving up height at all five positions. We were battling.
The Braves made it 41-36, then 41-38, then they had to start fouling to get the ball back.
After missing those 14 free throws against the Hawks, the game was still up in the air, but this time, Reese Aune and Jorie Anderson hit two free throws each in the final 30 seconds to seal it.
“It’s all about being confident and stepping up to the line,” Hanson said. “When you look at what happened Tuesday, you’re never quite sure how they’re going to come out and respond from that.
“For us to step up and knock down those four free throws, it speaks volumes to how much confidence we have, and how much we’re learning as a group toward the end of the year.”
For Menagha, like Hibbing, it was another learning experience.
“This team is a young squad,” Pulju said. “Not one of them has varsity experience. We graduated five seniors last year. We’re piecing things together, but we have a talented, hard-working group that’s only going to get better.
“They’ve never been on the road down by 10 and have had to work back. This is all a first experience for them. That’s exactly what this team needed right now.”
Hibbing was led by Aune with 17 points. Kate Toewe had eight and Miriam Milani seven.
The Braves were led by MaKenzie Anderson and Janelle Hendrickson with 11 points apiece.
MHS 24 16—40
HHS 21 24—45
Menagha: MacKenzie Anderson 11, Anjalie Aho 4, Taija Pinoniemi 6, Janelle Hendrickson 11, Niina Pinoniemi 4, Joie Koll 4.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 4, Reese Aune 17, Miriam Milani 7, Talia Carlson 4, Jorie Anderson 3, Emma Kivela 2, Kate Toewe 8.
Total Fouls: Menagha 15; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Menagha 4-8; Hibbing 5-8; 3-pointers: Anderson, Hendrickson, Aune 3, Milani.
Nevis 49,
Greenway 26
COLERAINE—Kaylie Bessler had 14 points as the Tigers beat the Raiders in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Grace McNamee added 12 points for Nevis.
Greenway was led by Lydia Johannsen with six points. Chloe Hansen had five.
NHS 24 25—49
GHS 15 11—26
Nevis: Addi Ludlow 8, Liddy DeWulf 1, Ava Forbes 4, Grace McNamee 12, Kallee Forbes 2, Kaylie Bessler 14, Mya Stacey 8.
Greenway: Klara Finke 3, Frankie Cuellar 4, Layla Miskovich 3, Chloe Hansen 5, Talia Saville 4, Lydia Johannsen 6, Hannah Fawcett 1.
Total Fouls: Nevis 20; Greenway 14; Fouled Out: Cuellar; Free Throws: Nevis 5-11; Greenway 7-18; 3-pointers: Bessler 2, Stacey 2, Miskovich.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 88,
Fond du Lac 63
CHISHOLM—July Abernathy poured in 32 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Bluestreaks beat the Ojibway on Bob McDonald Court Friday.
Sean Fleming hit for 23 points, with two 3-pointers. Philip Barnard added 12 points.
Dannin Savage had 24 points for Fond du Lac. Jordan Brown added 12 and Jordell Brown had 10.
FDL 31 32—63
CHS 41 47—88
Fond du Lac: Jordell Brown 10, Anthony Reynolds 6, Allen Defoe 5, Jordan Brown 12, Chazz Martineau 6, Dannin Savage 24.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 8, Trent Forsline 3, July Abernathy 32, Shane Zancauske 7, Sean Fleming 23, Charlie Thompson 2, Philip Barnard 12, Dominic Pascuzzi 1.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 15; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Jordell Brown; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 1-4; Chisholm 23-28; 3-pointers: Forsline, Abernathy 4, Fleming 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 73,
Greenway 48
NASHWAUK—Marcus Moore had 21 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Spartans beat the Raiders at home Friday.
London Roe added 12 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Stephen McGee had 19 points to pace Greenway. Colin Robertshaw had 15 and Tyler Swedeen 13.
GHS 26 22—48
NK 41 32—73
Greenway: Morgan Hess 1, Tyler Swedeen 13, Colin Robershaw 15, Stephen McGee 19.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 8, Isaiah Holland 9, Marcus Moore 21, Ryder Tardy 9, LaDanian Evans 4, London Roe 12, Shi Oswald 4, Nick Groshong 6.
Total Fouls: Greenway 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 7-19; Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-8; 3-pointers: Sweden 4, Robertshaw 3, Holland, Moore 4, Tardy.
