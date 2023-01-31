HIBBING—The Hibbing High School boys basketball team has learned a lot of tough lessons this season, but the biggest one has been learning how to win.

The Bluejackets took a step in the right direction with that aspect of the game, getting 18 points from Finley Cary en route to a 57-44 victory over Proctor Monday on Kevin McHale Court.

