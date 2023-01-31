HIBBING—The Hibbing High School boys basketball team has learned a lot of tough lessons this season, but the biggest one has been learning how to win.
The Bluejackets took a step in the right direction with that aspect of the game, getting 18 points from Finley Cary en route to a 57-44 victory over Proctor Monday on Kevin McHale Court.
It was Hibbing’s first victory of the season, but Bluejacket coach Tom Aune took it all in stride.
“For these guys it is (big),” Aune said. “It matters to me, but I’ve been around long enough to know that it’s just another game, but they sure made it interesting. It was a struggle, but they did come through.
“It’s a good learning experience for us.”
Hibbing did start fast, getting out to an early lead, but when everything was said and done, the Rails rallied to take a 26-22 lead.
The Bluejackets got out of the rhythm of their offense, and that allowed Proctor to make that comeback.
“We were up by seven or nine points, and we were thinking we were gangbusters,” Aune said. “We started playing “Hero Ball,” just flying up the floor, shooting any shot we could instead of sharing it.The next thing you know, we’re down at the half.
“They hit a three at the buzzer because we were lackadaisical. It was a little different halftime for them than I’m sure we’re all used to with me.”
What did Aune tell them?
“The main thing was taking care of the basketball,” Aune said. “It’s the simple stuff, taking care of the ball, making the right play, making the right pass, rebounding, playing defense. We played a little better defense in the second half. We started rebounding, but we need more guys than just Ethan (Eskeli) going to get a rebound.”
The Rails scored the first basket of the second half to take a six-point lead, but thanks to Eskeli’s hard work on the boards, and Cary’s accurate shooting, the Bluejackets went on a 15-2 run to take a 37-30 lead with 11:40 to play.
Eskeli grabbed a number of offense boards to keep Hibbing’s attack alive.
He scored four points. Cary had five and Drew Forer and Nathan Gustafson both hit 3-pointers in that stretch.
“He (Eskeli) can be an animal on the board when he wants to be,” Aune said. “It’s nice to see. That’s the main thing. That’s what we want to get to.
“It’s a good win for those guys. Nothing comes easy. We’re right back into Grand Rapids Friday.”
Hibbing held a 44-33 lead with 7:45 to play, but the Rails were about to amp up the pressure and several turnovers later, the score was 46-40 with under four minutes to play.
All of the momentum was eith Proctor.
“Instead of slowing it down, we seemed to want to go faster,” Aune said. “Slow down and see what you’ve got. If they’re bringing two or three guys at you, if you can count to two, someone is open on the floor.
“We’ll watch it. We’ll talk about it. The whole year is going to be about learning.”
Fortunately, the Bluejackets didn’t succumb to the pressure.
Eskeli scored to make it 48-40, then Forer, who subbed in for an injured Gustafson after he was fouled, hit two free throws and it was 50-40.
James Pioro hit a 3-pointer and Wesley Thiry hit a free throw to narrow that gap to 50-44 with under two minutes to play, but Hibbing was about to respond in a big way.
Cary hit a free throw, then two-straight long passes to Lucas Arnhold allowed the Bluejacket sophomore to hit two layups at one-minute mark, then with 32 seconds to seal the deal.
Forer hit two free throws late in the game to end the scoring.
“When they cut it to six, I was like, ‘Oh, oh. Here we go,’” Aune said. “We made some clutch free throws. We made a couple of plays. We got those big rebounds at the end, finally. We took care of the ball and found open guys for a couple of easy layups.
“It felt good with that first (layup) one, and even better with the second one.”
Eskeli finished with 10 points, Forer had nine and Arnhold eight.
Thiry led the Rails with 15 points.
PHS 26 18—44
HHS 22 35—57
Proctor: Carter St. Germaine 6, Nicholas Breed 3, Dane Oman 5, Wesley Thiry 15, Samuel Nylund 3, Nathan Maahs 2, Logan Linnum 5, James Pioro 5.
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 3, Nathan Gustafson, Drew Forer 9, Finley Cary 18, Evan Bolden 2, Lucas Arnhold 8, Ethan Eskeli 10.
Total Fouls: Proctor 19; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: Oman, Bolden; Free Throws: Proctor 6-16; Hibbing 10-18; Oman, Thiry 3, Linnum, Pioro, Reckmeyer, Gustafson, Forer.
Girls Basketball
Ely 74,
N-K 41
NASHWAUK—Grace Latourell had 24 points and Madeline Perry had 22 as the Timberwolves beat the Spartans on the road Monday.
Hannah Penke added 17 points for Ely.
Claire Clusiau scored 22 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
