HIBBING—In curling, all it takes is one shot to turn a match around.
That’s what happened when Dan Bliven was taking on Matt Mellin in the finals of the Five-and-Under National Playdowns.
Mellin, who is from Duluth, was leading 4-3 heading into the sixth end, and he was looking at a draw for three to put the game under control.
With two Mellin stones sitting in the four-foot, Blevins, who is from the Stevens Point Curling Club, saw an opportunity for a quadruple run back, and he never hesitated when it came to taking the shot.
Bliven raised one of his rocks into the two Mullen stones, to eventually steal three en route to an 8-4 victory Sunday at the Hibbing Curling Club.
For Blivens, it was his second time in the Five-and-Under Playdowns. He won the bronze medal in Los Angeles last year.
His objective this season was to play the best his team, which includes Bejn Jurenic, Justin Kreuser and Austin Zdorik, could play.
They got the 2023 championship.
“The goal was to come in and try to do well in pool play, have fun, then if we got hot, go on a run to the quarterfinals, semifinals and get as far as we could,” Bliven said. “We wanted to enjoy the ride as much as we could.”
Through the first five ends, Mellin could only get one on the first end, then Bliven got two in the second end to lead 2-1.
Mellin got two back in the third, with the hammer, then he stole one in the fourth to make it 4-2.
“I thought we played solid,” Mellin said. “They’re a hitting team, so we tried to play a draw game today. We had been playing more of a hit game all week. It set up solid at the start.
“We were in a good spot. He made a beauty in the sixth, and he made a couple of good doubles, too. All of the credit to them.”
Bliven liked the way the first five ends played out as well.
“One through five was fantastic play,” Bliven said. “I missed a shot where it barely ticked off of a guard in the fourth end. It gave Matt a steal of one. That changed a little bit of the game play.
“We kept battling. Ben, Austin and Justin, they literally played lights out. They swept a ton. They worked hard for this whole event.”
Bliven got one back in the fifth to make it 4-3, setting up that crucial sixth end.
“I knew it was going to be a tight end,” Bliven said. “I was planning on trying to steal in the end at some point., but a couple misses early on didn’t allow it to come to where I envisioned the end going.
“When I saw the quadruple runback, I was like, ‘I’m going for this.’”
Bliven let his shot go, hit the broom and with the help of his sweepers, he made the run back.
Mellin’s last shot came up short of the house, and Bliven got his steal of three.
“That was critical,” Bliven said. “It ended up working out perfectly for us. It changed the whole game, but Matt is a great skip. I knew for a fact that it was going to be a battle, even after we got that steal of three.
“We still had to be cognizant and play smart.”
All Mellin could do was tip his cap to Bliven for that six-point swing.
“It was a beautiful shot,” Mellin said. “I played the guard and had it been staggered two inches on either side, he doesn’t have that shot. I made it in the perfectly wrong spot. With that being said, he had to make a great shot, too.
“He executed it great. He’s a good player. They’re a good up-weight team, too.”
Bliven ended up getting two more points in the seventh end, then Mellin ran out of rocks in the eighth end.
“I thought we stayed calm,” Mellin said. “You definitely think about it, then you start playing the scoreboard more. You relay it back to golf stuff. You can get different swings on the course as well.
“It’s where the mental stuff comes in. You try to stay level headed, and not show too much emotion. It can take the team down a little bit.”
After that, Bliven just played it shot-for-shot until he had to throw his final rock of the game.
“You don’t think about the time, you think about playing smart,” Bliven said. “You can’t take your lead for granted because I’ve seen it where somebody can take five, and now the whole game has flopped.
“It’s two hours of mental toughness as a skip to keep in check the whole game.”
For Mellin, it was his first time in the Five-and-Under Playdowns, so to earn was a sliver medal was a remarkable accomplishment.
“We’re a second-year team, and it was fun,” Mellin said. “Hopefully, we’ll have three more runs at it. It was a cool experience. The ice was great. I can’t give enough credit to the ice team and the club.
“They did a great job hosting it. Everything was fantastic. It was a great experience.”
Curling with Mellin were Mike Stingle, Jackson Purdy and Joe Daly.
The O’Reilly Rink won the bronze medal over Townsend.
