Chisholm’s Trent Forsline (4) goes in for layup during the second half of the Bluestreaks’ game with Hill City Friday on Bob McDonald Court. The Hornets’ Matthew Washburn and Andrew St. Martin try to defend.
Gary Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
Chisholm’s Shane Zancausee (30) goes up for a shot as Hill City’s Easton Kingsley defends during the second half of their game Friday on Bob McDonald Court.
CHISHOLM—Mired in a three-game losing streak, the Chisholm High School boys basketball team needed to shake things up.
The Bluestreaks did just that Friday, playing solid defense and not turning the ball over en route to a 71-49 victory over Hill City on Bob McDonald Court.
Chisholm only gave the Hornets 16 first-half points in the first half to take a 31-16 lead, but there was one problem—too many fouls.
“Giving up 16 points in the first half was good, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” Milani said. “That comes back to our willingness to communicate better than we had in the past.
“We put them on the free throw line too many times, and that hurt us. We need to clean some things up like taking our hands, not hitting shooters. Overall, our defense played well tonight.”
As far as turnovers go, the Bluestreaks didn’t give up many, and they took advantage of numerous Hill City miscues to get that 15-point lead.
“The biggest thing was taking care of the ball and communicating,” Milani said. “The last few days we’ve been stressing that at practice, talking and defense. I thought we did a better job of that tonight.
“We have to keep doing that through the remainder of the season.”
In the second half, that belonged to July Abernathy.
The Chisholm senior scored 20 of his 26 total points to put the game out of reach.
“He found himself in the low post one time, then he made one quick move, went up, then realized he could keep doing that,” Milani said. “That’s all he did. His teammates recognized that. That’s the big thing.
“July wasn’t begging for it. He wasn’t calling for it. His teammates knew he had something going down low, so they kept feeding him the ball.”
The Bluestreaks did commit too many fouls again.
Hill City went to the free throw line 25 times during the game.
“I don’t know if that’s a product of knowing we have a lead and getting too comfortable or what,” Milani said. “Regardless, it doesn’t matter. We can’t be called that many times, but I thought they played hard.
“We had some sloppy mistakes, too many fouls. I did see some nice things. I thought we did some things better than we have in the last week-and-a-half in our losing streak.
Regardless of the score, we saw some nice things. We got better tonight.”
Shane Zancauske chipped in with 18 points, and Philip Barnard added 12.
The Hornets were led by Easton Kingsley with 17 points. Jacob Roper had 12.
HC 16 33—49
CHS 31 40—71
Hill City: Andrew St. Martin 3, Hayden Passig 5, Quintarian Borders 7, Easton Kingsley 17, Jacob Roper 12, Mitchell Casper 2, Matthew Washburn 5.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 5, July Abernathy 26, Shane Zancauske 18, Sean Fleming 3, Charlie Thompson 7, Philip Barnard 12.
Total Fouls: Hill City 11; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City 15-25; Chisholm 2-10; 3-pointers: Borders, Kingsley 2, Washburn, Lauzen, Zancauske 2, Fleming, Thompson.
