GRAND RAPIDS—Grand Rapids erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie en route to an 8-1 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at Bob Streeter Field.
Broberg started for the Thunderhawks, tossing four innings of four-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one. Gunderson worked three innings to get the win. He struck out one and walked one.
Beau Frider started for the Bluejackets. He worked 5.1 innings, allowing 10 hits. He struck out one and walked two. Dane Mammenga tossed .2 innings of three-hit ball. He struck out two.
Offensively, Frider, Logan Maxwell, Logan Gietzen and Brayden Boyer had the Hibbing hits. Gietzen had the lone RBI for the Bluejackets.
Gunderson had two hits for Grand Rapids and two RBI. Garski had four hits and one RBI. Sjostrand added two hits and two RBI.
Tennis
Hibbing 4,
Princeton 3
PRINCETON—The Bluejackets got two singles wins and two doubles wins en route to beating Tigers at the Princeton Triangular Tuesday.
Tristen Babich beat Ben Kelzer 6-3, 6-1 at first singles, and Jack Gabardi downed Deklan Mai 7-6 (3), 6-2 at second singles.
In doubles, Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson beat Vinnie Zarletti and Jack Schmitz 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles, and Keaton Petrick and Whitaker Rewerts downed Carter Prutt and Brennan Close 6-1, 6-2.
Lukas Abrahamson would beat Brady Fosso 6-4, 5-7, 10-6, and Preston Mai downed Christian Dickson 6-4, 6-0.
Matthew Fouquette and Evan Marx beat Tyler Fisher and Benny Galli 6-4, 7-5.
Hibbing 4, Princeton 3
Singles: No. 1 — Tristen Babich, H, def. Ben Kelzer, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Jack Gabardi, H, def. Deklan Mai, 7-6 (3), 6-2; No. 3 — Lukas Abrahamson, P, def. Brady Fosso, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6; No. 4 — Preston Mai, P, def. Christian Dickson, 6-4, 6-0.
PRINCETON—The Bluejackets took care of the Vikings in seven-straight matches at the Princeton Triangular Tuesday.
In singles, Andersona beat Wyatt Helberg 6-1, 6-1; Gabardi beat Gabe Wurckmann 6-4, 6-1; Isaiah Hildenbrand beat Drake Mellen 4-6, 7-5, 10-7; and Dickson beat Alex Tribbett 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Hendrickson and Babich beat Travis Mihaljowich and Ben Rossini 6-0, 6-0; Petrick and Fisher beat Magnus Toussaint and Michale Thoo 6-0, 6-2; and Rex Walli and Rewertz beat Zack Ruston and Tyler Schneidewind 6-0, 6-2.
