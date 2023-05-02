GRAND RAPIDS—Grand Rapids erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie en route to an 8-1 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at Bob Streeter Field.

Broberg started for the Thunderhawks, tossing four innings of four-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one. Gunderson worked three innings to get the win. He struck out one and walked one.

