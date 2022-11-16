CHISHOLM—Last season, Tresa Baumgard missed out on the Section 7A Swimming Meet.
This season, the Chisholm High School junior made the most out of her opportunity.
Baumgard, who’s father, Ryan, swam in the state meet in 1994, gets that same opportunity today when the State Class A Swimming Preliminaries begin at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
In 2021, Baumgard did advance into the consolation finals at the 7A Meet, but an injury the day before the finals took her out of the pool.
“I jumped the gun, and I played basketball between the two days of sections,” Baumgard said. “I got kicked, and my knee swelled up. I wasn’t able to participate the second day.
“I was sad. It was hard. I felt terrible. I had to sit at home and elevate and ice my knee. Words can’t describe how discouraged and sad I was.”
It was an innocent incident, but according to Chisholm coach Jessica Rice, it was a learning experience.
“It was disappointing, but she has come a long way since then,” Rice said. “She’s learned her lesson. I know she was disappointed in herself.”
How disappointed?
Baumgard didn’t want to forget that experience.
“I did think about that this whole year,” Baumgard said. “That drove me and motivated me to show up and prove that I could still do what I did last year. That pushed me a lot. I wasn’t going to let an injury set me back.
“After every race, especially around section time, all I could think was, ‘Thank God. Finally.’ I was in a way better place than I was mentally last year. Basketball practice started Monday, and I sat on the sidelines. I tried to pick up a ball, but Pam (Pioske) sat me down.”
Staying healthy allowed Baumgard to set some team records this season.
She holds those records in the 50 freestyle, 60 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Those records were previously held by Megan McKean, Jo Abraham and Jade Birdsall.
Setting those marks motivated Baumgard even more.
“I was thinking to myself, ‘Why break all of these records and not advance? “What would be the point?’” Baumgard said. “You have to get somewhere with your achievements.
“I’m proud of myself for keeping my head in the game.”
Baumgard had the third seed in the 50 freestyle finals Saturday, so she had to jump one swimmer to get to state.
She knew that if she stuck with Adriana Sheets of Mesabi East, she had a chance to advance.
“I kept it in my head that I could do it,” Baumgard said. “What I thought to myself is beat Sheets, beat Sheets, beat Sheets. That’s what I wanted to do. I didn’t, but I did beat another girl, who was actually in first place.
“That was a sigh of relief.”
Rice noticed a difference in Baumgard’s work ethic this season, and that’s why she achieved these accomplishments.
“She was doing things in and out of the pool,” Rice said. “When she was at practice, she was focused, and knew what she needed to work on. She kept pushing her pace. She kept trying new things.
“She kept working on her technique issues she needed to work on. She knew what she needed to fix. That’s the key, especially in the 50.”
Now, Baumgard gets to showcase her talents at the biggest show of the season. She’s the 24th seed, so there’s some work to do to get into Friday, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Baumgard pulled off that feat.
The only problem might be tempering her enthusiasm.
“My dad told me how amazing it is, so I’m excited,” Baumgard said. “I’m excited to experience the aquatics center. That pool… I know it’s going to be a whole-other vibe. It’s energetic.
“It’s going to be intense there.”
Rice believes Baumgard has a better swim in her.
“There’s some tough competition,” Rice said. “We’re looking at the times, and you have to swim your best. No mistakes in that 50. She’ll keep dropping time. She will do well.”
