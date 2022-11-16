tresa baumgard

Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard will be competing in the 50 freestyle at the State Class A Swimming Preliminary Meet today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

 Gary Giombetti

CHISHOLM—Last season, Tresa Baumgard missed out on the Section 7A Swimming Meet.

This season, the Chisholm High School junior made the most out of her opportunity.

