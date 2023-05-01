HIBBING—When Reese Aune picked up a basketball in the second grade, she had big goals.
She dreamed about playing in the WNBA some day, but first there’s that little issue of getting an education.
Aune has set aside those WNBA dreams, at least for now, as she signed a National Letter of Intent Monday to continue her education and play women’s basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Aune knows playing professionally is a long shot, but she’s more than happy with the choice she has made.
“I always dreamed of playing basketball, and even after high school, I couldn’t imagine myself not playing,” Aune said. “It was easy decision. Superior is a great school for me because they don’t treat you as a number.
“They’re worried about you, what is your plan to graduate? What is your plan to play at college? They set things up for you so it’s easier on you because they know how hard it is to become a college athlete.”
Aune made her official visit last summer, but it wasn’t for basketball.
“I went to visit the campus to run cross country and track,” Aune said. “I loved the facility. I loved the campus. They were struggling to find a new coach for basketball. I didn’t think about basketball at that point.
“I was like, ‘If I go to Superior, I’ll be running,’ but if I wanted to play basketball, I would have that chance.”
The Yellowjackets were looking for a new head coach at the time, and when they finally hired someone, the wheels were set in motion for Aune to have that chance to play basketball.
“I heard they had a new coach, and she reached out to me,” Aune said. “Right there, I knew that I wanted to go there as soon as I met her. I connected with her more than any other coach I talked to.”
It helped that Aune found the right courses for her major—legal studies working toward a pre-law degree.
“I initially wanted to study pre-med or pre-pharmacy, but I wasn’t sure,” Aune said. “I kind of dipped my toes into the water this year and found out that’s not my thing. Their courses seemed a little more difficult.
“Legal studies are going to be difficult, but they have a good criminal justice program. I figured that would be the way to go.”
Aune, who also runs track and cross country for the Bluejackets, said this is the best decision she could have made.
“It’s official, and I’m excited for it,” Aune said. “It’s like signing off the next four years of my life, and it’s a little bit nerve racking. It’s good nervousness.”
Aune must put her nose to the grindstone and get ready for the 2023-24 basketball season.
“I’m staying in shape running track, then this summer, I’m going to be in the gym grinding it out every day,” Aune said. “I’ll be lifting as much as I can, preparing myself to get to the next level.”
