isaac asuma1

Cherry junior Isaac Asuma has been named the Grand Rapids Herald Review and Mesabi Tribune 2022-23 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

CHERRY—When Isaac Asuma hits the basketball court, he’s like a man amonngst boys.

Once the Cherry High School senior can gets himself in position, he can get any shot he wants, at any time he wants it, at any point in a game he wants it, with the ability to drive the lane, then spinning away from possible defenders, for easy layups.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments